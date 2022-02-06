2022 Notable Summer Premiere Dates
2022 Notable Summer Premiere Dates
https://ew.com/tv/2022-tv-premiere-dates/
SERIES PREMIERE: Into the Wild New Zealand (Smithsonian Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Housewives of Dubai (Bravo)
JUNE 2
SERIES PREMIERE: The Book of Queer (discovery+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Bruh (BET+)
SERIES PREMIERE: I Love Us (BET+)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: P-Valley (Starz)
SERIES PREMIERE: This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
JUNE 3
MOVIE: Fire Island (Hulu)
MOVIE: Interceptor (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Boys (Amazon Prime Video)
SEASO PREMIERE: Floor is Lava (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: Physical (Apple TV+)
JUNE 5
AWARDS: MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
JUNE 6
SEASON PREMIERE: American Ninja Warrior (NBC)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Family Chantel (TLC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Irma Vep (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: London Kills (Acorn TV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Miz & Mrs (USA)
SEASON PREMIERE: Seeking Sister Wife (TLC)
JUNE 7
SEASON PREMIERE: All Rise (OWN)
JUNE 8
MOVIE: Hustle (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARY: The Janes (HBO)
SERIES PREMIERE: Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)
JUNE 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Brat Loves Judy (WE tv)
SERIES PREMIERE: Queer as Folk (Peacock)
JUNE 10
SERIES PREMIERE: First Kill (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis (Amazon Freevee)
SEASON PREMIERE: For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Trees of Peace (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (discovery+)
JUNE 12
SERIES PREMIERE: Becoming Elizabeth (Starz)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Booze, Bets, and Sex that Built America (History Channel)
SERIES PREMIERE: Dark Winds (AMC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Evil (Paramount+)
AWARDS: The Tony Awards (CBS)
JUNE 13
SERIES PREMIERE: Digital Addiction (A&E)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Great Giveback with Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich (discovery+)
JUNE 14
DOCUMENTARY: Halftime (Netflix)
JUNE 15
SERIES PREMIERE: Dear Pony: Keep This Between Us (Freeform)
SERIES PREMIERE: God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Love, Victor (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies & the Internet (Netflix)
JUNE 16
MOVIE: Block Party (BET+)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Old Man (FX)
SERIES PREMIERE: Players (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: Rutherford Falls (Peacock)
JUNE 17
SEASON PREMIERE: Gold Rush: Parker's Trail (Discovery)
MOVIE: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Home (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Lake (Amazon Prime Video)
MOVIE: Spiderhead (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime Video)
JUNE 18
DOCUMENTARY: After Jackie (History Channel)
JUNE 19
SEASON PREMIERE: Animal Kingdom (TNT)
SEASON PREMIERE: Birdgirl (Adult Swim)
SEASON PREMIERE: Flatbush Misdemeanors (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Masterpiece: Endeavour (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: I Love a Mama's Boy (TLC)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mathis Family Matters (E!)
JUNE 20
SEASON PREMIERE: Hidden (Acorn TV)
SERIES PREMIERE: Mind Over Murder (HBO)
JUNE 21
SERIES PREMIERE: The Future Of... (Netflix)
JUNE 22
SERIES PREMIERE: Snowflake Mountain (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)
JUNE 23
SERIES PREMIERE: Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane (USA Network)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Bear (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Buckhead Shore (MTV)
SEASON PREMIERE: Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV)
DOCUMENTARY: Menudo: Forever Young (HBO Max)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (Peacock)
SEASON PREMIERE: Southern Charm (Bravo)
JUNE 24
SEASON PREMIERE: The Chi (Showtime)
SERIES PREMIERE: Chloe (Amazon Prime Video)
AWARDS: Daytime Emmys (CBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Great American Recipe (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Loot (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: The Man From Toronto (Netflix)
SEASON PREMIERE: We Hunt Together (Showtime)
JUNE 26
AWARDS: BET Awards (BET)
SEASON PREMIERE: The Chi (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Westworld (HBO)
JUNE 27
SERIES PREMIERE: College Hill: Celebrity Edition (BET+)
DOCUMENTARY: Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness (PBS)
JUNE 28
SEASON PREMIERE: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
JUNE 29
SEASON PREMIERE: The Upshaws (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Black Hamptons (BET+)
MOVIE: The Princess (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)
JULY 5
SERIES PREMIERE: America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (PBS)
SEASON PREMIERE: Titans (TNT)
JULY 6
SERIES PREMIERE: The Green Planet (PBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Maggie (Hulu)
JULY 7
SERIES PREMIERE: The Big D (TBS)
SERIES PREMIERE: Moonhaven (AMC+)
JULY 8
SERIES PREMIERE: Blackbird (Apple TV+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Boo, Bitch (Netflix)
MOVIE: The Sea Beast (Netflix)
JULY 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Say Yes to the Dress (TLC)
JULY 10
SEASON PREMIERE: Biography: WWE Legends (A&E)
SEASON PREMIERE: Bridge and Tunnel (EPIX)
SEASON PREMIERE: City on a Hill (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Who Do You Think You Are? (NBC)
SERIES PREMIERE: WWE Rivals (A&E)
JULY 11
SEASON PREMIERE: The Bachelorette (ABC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Chad (TBS)
JULY 12
DOCUMENTARY: The Only (Paramount+)
SEASON PREMIERE: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
JULY 13
SEASON PREMIERE: Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
SEASON PREMIERE: Solar Opposites (Hulu)
JULY 14
SEASON PREMIERE: All the Queen's Men (BET+)
SERIES PREMIERE: Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Resident Evil (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: 101 Places To Party Before You Die (truTV)
JULY 15
MOVIE: Persuasion (Netflix)
JULY 20
SEASON PREMIERE: Virgin River (Netflix)
JULY 21
SEASON PREMIERE: American Horror Stories (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix)
JULY 22
MOVIE: The Gray Man (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Trying (Apple TV+)
JULY 28
SEASON PREMIERE: Family Business (BET+)
JULY 29
MOVIE: Honor Society (Paramount+)
MOVIE: Not Okay (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: Uncoupled (Netflix)
JULY 31
SEASON PREMIERE: City on a Hill (Showtime)
SEASON PREMIERE: Reservation Dogs (Hulu)
AUG. 5
MOVIE: Luck (Apple TV+)
MOVIE: Prey (Hulu)
AUG. 9
SEASON PREMIERE: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO)
SEASON PREMIERE: My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)
AUG. 11
SEASON PREMIERE: The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)
AUG. 12
SERIES PREMIERE: This Fool (Hulu)
SEASON PREMIERE: Never Have I Ever (Netflix)
AUG. 16
SEASON PREMIERE: 7 Little Johnstons (TLC)
AUG. 21
SERIES PREMIERE: House of the Dragon (HBO)
AUG. 24
SERIES PREMIERE: Mo (Netflix)
SERIES PREMIERE: Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
AUG. 25
SERIES PREMIERE: Little Demon (FXX)
AUG. 28
AWARDS: MTV Video Music Awards
AUG. 30
SERIES PREMIERE: The Patient (Hulu)
SERIES PREMIERE: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon Prime Video)
SEPT. 8
SEASON PREMIERE: The Good Fight (Paramount+)
SEPT. 16
MOVIE: Drifting Home (Netflix)
Looks like network TV pretty much has nothing this summer. The vast majority is streaming services and cable.
If there is anything miss that you all think people in this forum will care about, feel free to mention it.
