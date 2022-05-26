Obi-Wan Kenobi (S1E01&E02) - "Part I" & "Part II" - 5/27/22
"Obi-Wan Kenobi" begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat - the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
I'm so hyped for this and glad they brought Hayden back.
Creative episode titles
