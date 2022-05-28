View Poll Results: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll
Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,464
Received 461 Likes on 408 Posts
Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
so without spoilers what are your thoughts thus far? if you finished? i'm not liking first 2 eps at all and i am wondering if i am missing something and looking to this thread for more of overall reviews either when finished or just currently where you're at.
i figure keep spoiler filled discussion in individual threads and this more open as to just general opinion of eps or complete part 1.
or you can wait till completely finished. guess that makes more sense, but i was looking for spoiler free thoughts.
i figure keep spoiler filled discussion in individual threads and this more open as to just general opinion of eps or complete part 1.
or you can wait till completely finished. guess that makes more sense, but i was looking for spoiler free thoughts.
#2
Re: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
I wish I had the balls to just randomly start completely ridiculous threads like this.
Couldnt you just have kept posting how much youre not liking it in each individual Episode thread?
Jesus
Couldnt you just have kept posting how much youre not liking it in each individual Episode thread?
Jesus
#3
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,464
Received 461 Likes on 408 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
Now, that gets ridiculous with each thread, plus this has a poll.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off