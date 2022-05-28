DVD Talk Forum

View Poll Results: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
0
0%
What are you high?
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

Old 05-28-22, 03:04 PM
Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
so without spoilers what are your thoughts thus far? if you finished? i'm not liking first 2 eps at all and i am wondering if i am missing something and looking to this thread for more of overall reviews either when finished or just currently where you're at.

i figure keep spoiler filled discussion in individual threads and this more open as to just general opinion of eps or complete part 1.

or you can wait till completely finished. guess that makes more sense, but i was looking for spoiler free thoughts.
Old 05-28-22, 03:33 PM
Re: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
I wish I had the balls to just randomly start completely ridiculous threads like this.

Couldnt you just have kept posting how much youre not liking it in each individual Episode thread?

Jesus
Old 05-28-22, 03:45 PM
Re: Stranger Things (S4) Spoiler-Free Review/Poll Thread.
Now, that gets ridiculous with each thread, plus this has a poll.
