Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
Spoiler Alert: She crushed that can with her mind!
Just curious about other people's plans. It's been three years, so . . .
Do you plan to do a series rewatch of Stranger Things before you watch Season 4?
#2
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,409
Received 453 Likes on 403 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
well, i kinda just did. i saw S1, but got behind on 2 & 3, so i watched it all in a matter of a few nights. so i guess all 3 even though only 2 were new to me. more like a binge rather than rewatch.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I watched seasons 1 and 2 but couldn't get into 3... so I still need to watch that.
It's not must-see-tv for me, I can wait.
It's not must-see-tv for me, I can wait.
#4
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,968
Received 241 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I'll just watch the recap Netflix plays before season 4. I don't have time for a full rewatch. It's hard enough to keep up with all the new shows that I want to watch. I will be starting season 4 right after I get up next Friday since I'm off work.
#5
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,818
Received 607 Likes on 438 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
No, I'm sure the recap should be fine.
#6
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 4,460
Received 163 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I only watch the latest season recaps on youtube (official Netflix versions or fan made versions)
A recap video needs to be 10 minutes or less for me.
A recap video needs to be 10 minutes or less for me.
#7
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 47,758
Received 468 Likes on 389 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I'll just watch the recap and the new season and expect to be confused for a bit.
#9
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
They have recaps of each season correct? That will be enough. That said I don't remember the last season at all. Except someone may be in a Russian prison. Or maybe that was a different show or maybe...I have lost interest...not sure at this point.
I am having a real hard time getting through Cobra Kai after loving the first 3 seasons and am finding season 4 a bit of a slog.
The poll does not match my answer.
I am having a real hard time getting through Cobra Kai after loving the first 3 seasons and am finding season 4 a bit of a slog.
The poll does not match my answer.
