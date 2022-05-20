DVD Talk Forum

Stranger Things (rewatch poll)

View Poll Results: Are you going to do a series rewatch?
Yes, all three seasons.
2
33.33%
Just season 3.
0
0%
No, I have the memory of an elephant.
3
50.00%
The break was too long. I'm over this.
1
16.67%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Stranger Things (rewatch poll)

   
05-20-22, 09:44 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Count Dooku
 
Join Date: Jun 2002
Location: Austin, TX, USA
Posts: 9,977
Received 516 Likes on 389 Posts
Stranger Things (rewatch poll)

Spoiler Alert: She crushed that can with her mind!


Just curious about other people's plans. It's been three years, so . . .

Do you plan to do a series rewatch of Stranger Things before you watch Season 4?
05-20-22, 09:58 AM
  #2  
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
 
OldBoy
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 45,409
Received 453 Likes on 403 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
well, i kinda just did. i saw S1, but got behind on 2 & 3, so i watched it all in a matter of a few nights. so i guess all 3 even though only 2 were new to me. more like a binge rather than rewatch.
05-20-22, 10:08 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Goldberg74
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 17,683
Received 245 Likes on 152 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I watched seasons 1 and 2 but couldn't get into 3... so I still need to watch that.

It's not must-see-tv for me, I can wait.
05-20-22, 10:11 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,968
Received 241 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I'll just watch the recap Netflix plays before season 4. I don't have time for a full rewatch. It's hard enough to keep up with all the new shows that I want to watch. I will be starting season 4 right after I get up next Friday since I'm off work.
05-20-22, 10:15 AM
  #5  
DVD Talk Hero
 
TomOpus
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,818
Received 607 Likes on 438 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
No, I'm sure the recap should be fine.
05-20-22, 10:18 AM
  #6  
DVD Talk Ultimate Edition
 
MLBFan24
Posts: 4,460
Received 163 Likes on 128 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I only watch the latest season recaps on youtube (official Netflix versions or fan made versions)

A recap video needs to be 10 minutes or less for me.
05-20-22, 10:20 AM
  #7  
DVD Talk Hero
 
davidh777
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 47,758
Received 468 Likes on 389 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
I’ll just watch the recap and the new season and expect to be confused for a bit.
05-20-22, 10:36 AM
  #8  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Eric F
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 9,503
Received 276 Likes on 221 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
Recap. I don’t care if I don’t remember. I don’t remember a lot of things.

Where am I?
05-20-22, 10:47 AM
  #9  
DVD Talk Legend
 
d2cheer
 
Join Date: Dec 1999
Posts: 10,857
Received 179 Likes on 125 Posts
Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)
They have recaps of each season correct? That will be enough. That said I don't remember the last season at all. Except someone may be in a Russian prison. Or maybe that was a different show or maybe...I have lost interest...not sure at this point.

I am having a real hard time getting through Cobra Kai after loving the first 3 seasons and am finding season 4 a bit of a slog.

The poll does not match my answer.

