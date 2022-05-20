Re: Stranger Things (rewatch poll)

They have recaps of each season correct? That will be enough. That said I don't remember the last season at all. Except someone may be in a Russian prison. Or maybe that was a different show or maybe...I have lost interest...not sure at this point.I am having a real hard time getting through Cobra Kai after loving the first 3 seasons and am finding season 4 a bit of a slog.The poll does not match my answer.