Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
#2
Premium Member
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,305
Received 614 Likes on 473 Posts
Re: Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
Glad they’re whittling down the garbage.
#3
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,138
Received 585 Likes on 471 Posts
Re: Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
Howie Mandel hosts.
https://youtu.be/HG1DE4BfMXQ
Can a gameshow survive on Netflix?
https://youtu.be/HG1DE4BfMXQ
Can a gameshow survive on Netflix?
These 4th grade think tanks are really paying off.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off