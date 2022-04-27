Re: Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix

Quote: TomOpus Originally Posted by



https://youtu.be/HG1DE4BfMXQ



Can a gameshow survive on Netflix? Howie Mandel hosts.Can a gameshow survive on Netflix?

Is It Cake? Has been one of the most viewed shows this year on the platform so I assume yeah. Oh and Floor is Lava.These 4th grade think tanks are really paying off.