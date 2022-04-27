DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix

   
Old 04-27-22, 05:31 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
TomOpus's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2002
Location: Kansas City, MO
Posts: 36,623
Received 573 Likes on 410 Posts
Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
Howie Mandel hosts.


Can a gameshow survive on Netflix?
TomOpus is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-22, 05:36 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: In my Breakfast Nook looking at Why So Blu
Posts: 17,305
Received 614 Likes on 473 Posts
Re: Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
Glad they’re whittling down the garbage.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-22, 05:54 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: May 2001
Posts: 43,138
Received 585 Likes on 471 Posts
Re: Bullsh*t The Gameshow - Netflix
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Howie Mandel hosts.

https://youtu.be/HG1DE4BfMXQ

Can a gameshow survive on Netflix?
Is It Cake? Has been one of the most viewed shows this year on the platform so I assume yeah. Oh and Floor is Lava.

These 4th grade think tanks are really paying off.
RichC2 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
AT&T (WarnerMedia) and Discovery Merger

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.