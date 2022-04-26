DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22

   
Old 04-26-22, 02:10 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 38,365
Likes: 0
Received 2,499 Likes on 1,710 Posts
Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22

dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-22, 03:58 AM
  #2  
Senior Member
 
philo's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2003
Location: under the sofa cushions
Posts: 934
Received 43 Likes on 29 Posts
re: Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22
That was a trip. Shades of Mr. Robot with the revelation. Really heart breaking. I was a little impatient with the first 10 minutes but it really picked up steam as it went along and I got more and more invested with what was going to happen. I wish we didn't have to wait another week. Holy cow is Oscar Isaac an awesome actor. Such a tour de force performance.
philo is online now  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-22, 04:40 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Perkinsun Dzees's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Location: CA
Posts: 3,682
Received 147 Likes on 101 Posts
re: Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22
So I was watching episode 5 and I think I fell asleep after 10 minutes and dreamed I was watching Ordinary People instead.

I was glad they finally brought Bushman (not to be confused with Bushmaster) into the MCU, but would have been nice to actually see him and his confrontation with Marc. A Bushman/Harrow team-up against Moon Knight would be interesting.

Speaking of Moon Knight, I think he's had about 5 seconds of screen time total in the last 2 episodes.

This episode also gave me (see Spoiler) vibes.

Spoiler:











Perkinsun Dzees is offline  
Reply Like
Old 04-27-22, 04:57 AM
  #4  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Koby's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Isle de Muerta
Posts: 2,770
Received 78 Likes on 65 Posts
re: Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22
This was probably my favorite episode of the season thus far. The revelation was great.
Koby is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.