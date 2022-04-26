Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22
Moon Knight (S1E05) - Asylum - 4/27/22
That was a trip. Shades of Mr. Robot with the revelation. Really heart breaking. I was a little impatient with the first 10 minutes but it really picked up steam as it went along and I got more and more invested with what was going to happen. I wish we didn't have to wait another week. Holy cow is Oscar Isaac an awesome actor. Such a tour de force performance.
So I was watching episode 5 and I think I fell asleep after 10 minutes and dreamed I was watching Ordinary People instead.
I was glad they finally brought Bushman (not to be confused with Bushmaster) into the MCU, but would have been nice to actually see him and his confrontation with Marc. A Bushman/Harrow team-up against Moon Knight would be interesting.
Speaking of Moon Knight, I think he's had about 5 seconds of screen time total in the last 2 episodes.
This episode also gave me (see Spoiler) vibes.
This episode also gave me (see Spoiler) vibes.
