The Baby (HBO) - horror/comedy limited series - S: Michelle De Swarte - premieres 4/24/22

An eight-episode horror comedy limited series co-production with SKY, and produced by SISTER (Chernobyl, Landscapers) and Proverbial Pictures, The Baby presents a darkly funny, raw examination of motherhood, from the perspective of a woman who doesn’t want to be one.



Michelle De Swarte (The Duchess) stars as 38-year-old Natasha, who is furious that her closest friends are all having babies. But when she is unexpectedly landed with a baby of her own, her life dramatically implodes. Controlling, manipulative, but incredibly cute, the baby twists Natasha’s life into a surreal horror show. As she discovers the true extent of the baby’s deadly nature, Natasha makes increasingly desperate attempts to get rid of it. She doesn’t want a baby. But the baby definitely wants her.



Additional cast includes Amira Ghazalla (The Rhythm Section), Amber Grappy, Patrice Naiambana (Spectre), Sinéad Cusack (Marcella), Shvorne Marks (Endeavour), Isy Suttie (Peep Show), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education), Seyan Sarvan (It’s a Sin), Karl Davies (The Tower), and Divian Ladwa (Ant-Man and the Wasp).



The Baby is co-created by Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer; executive produced by Jane Featherstone, Carolyn Strauss and Naomi de Pear for SISTER, Siân Robins-Grace and Nicole Kassell; co-executive produced by Katie Carpenter; produced by Lucy Gaymer.