Big Brother - Season 24

re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19

Quote: lwhy? Originally Posted by I know there are some people that watch them all day. They must have work from home jobs, because I can't understand why anyone could watch the live feeds all day long. If Big Brother was an hour long show, I could probably get into it, but three days a week plus live feeds is just way too much effort.

Quote: fujishig Originally Posted by I mean, there's a ton of stuff on the feeds that the show won't show you (including the apparent bullying of a contestant right now) but it's way way easier to just read a recap from someone else watching the feeds.

Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."