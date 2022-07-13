Big Brother - Season 24
Big Brother - Season 24
Quick question. I usually worked evenings so I could watch tv then, so I would catch bits and pieces of it here and there. I just got the .99 cent Prime Days Paramount+ deal and checked out a bit of it. I see there are individual camera feeds (even one feed of 4 cameras).
Is it worth watching any of these feeds?
I know there are some people that watch them all day. They must have work from home jobs, because I can't understand why anyone could watch the live feeds all day long. If Big Brother was an hour long show, I could probably get into it, but three days a week plus live feeds is just way too much effort.
I mean, there's a ton of stuff on the feeds that the show won't show you (including the apparent bullying of a contestant right now) but it's way way easier to just read a recap from someone else watching the feeds.
I know there are some people that watch them all day. They must have work from home jobs, because I can't understand why anyone could watch the live feeds all day long. If Big Brother was an hour long show, I could probably get into it, but three days a week plus live feeds is just way too much effort.
eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
As a general rule -- only speaking as someone who has watched "After Dark" on Showtime/TV Guide Channel and read recaps of the feeds, but not actually had the feeds myself -- it seems like most of the interesting stuff that happens will happen during the evening.
Most of the day is spent doing stuff like household chores, personal hygiene, and exercising in the yard.
This isn't a hard and fast rule, but most of the afternoon time between wake-up and dinner is spent doing laundry and housecleaning. People cooped up together in that house can go cray-cray at any moment, but the big stuff usually comes out between late afternoon and bedtime.
Most of the day is spent doing stuff like household chores, personal hygiene, and exercising in the yard.
This isn't a hard and fast rule, but most of the afternoon time between wake-up and dinner is spent doing laundry and housecleaning. People cooped up together in that house can go cray-cray at any moment, but the big stuff usually comes out between late afternoon and bedtime.
For a superfan, Daniel is an idiot.
Feeds have been off since about 9 last night. Only speculation right now, but no spoilers, sounds like some drama went down. Feeds may not be back up until after tonight's episode.
Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.
eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
As for the kittens, they cut to that when they're filming something like the nomination ceremony or the veto competition. But it sounds like today's reason is for something much different, which we will find out about on tonight's episode.
Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.
eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
In this case, however, (major potential spoilers)
Spoiler:
it's apparently because Paloma is having a breakdown and may have been removed from the house
This also has potential spoilers, but an interview with Julie about the Taylor/Paloma stuff:
https://parade.com/entertainment/big...nves-interview
https://parade.com/entertainment/big...nves-interview
Haven't watched any of this season yet, but I would assume that the bullying and whatever shut the feeds down is related to this:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
Haven't watched any of this season yet, but I would assume that the bullying and whatever shut the feeds down is related to this:
https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
The screwed up thing is that it seems like what shut the feeds down is not the bullying, in fact Julie even partially defends the houseguests in her interview. It's related, but it's not what you'd expect (if you expect that the one being bullied would be breaking down and trying to leave or something)
What is up with Julie Chen's cheeks? It looks like implants gone bad from Botched or something.
Also, wonder how badly the girl's ankle was hurt tonight. Could effect her future in the game, but remember a few years back when there was a broken leg (?) and BB accommodated that contestant.
Also, wonder how badly the girl's ankle was hurt tonight. Could effect her future in the game, but remember a few years back when there was a broken leg (?) and BB accommodated that contestant.
I like how we are using a 3 year old thread
That jump off the platform was ill-advised. Even Julie was like ok, commercial
That jump off the platform was ill-advised. Even Julie was like ok, commercial
