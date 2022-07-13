DVD Talk Forum

Big Brother - Season 24

Big Brother - Season 24

   
Big Brother - Season 24
Quick question. I usually worked evenings so I could watch tv then, so I would catch bits and pieces of it here and there. I just got the .99 cent Prime Days Paramount+ deal and checked out a bit of it. I see there are individual camera feeds (even one feed of 4 cameras).

Is it worth watching any of these feeds?
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
I know there are some people that watch them all day. They must have work from home jobs, because I can't understand why anyone could watch the live feeds all day long. If Big Brother was an hour long show, I could probably get into it, but three days a week plus live feeds is just way too much effort.
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
I mean, there's a ton of stuff on the feeds that the show won't show you (including the apparent bullying of a contestant right now) but it's way way easier to just read a recap from someone else watching the feeds.
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Originally Posted by lwhy? View Post
I know there are some people that watch them all day. They must have work from home jobs, because I can't understand why anyone could watch the live feeds all day long. If Big Brother was an hour long show, I could probably get into it, but three days a week plus live feeds is just way too much effort.
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
I mean, there's a ton of stuff on the feeds that the show won't show you (including the apparent bullying of a contestant right now) but it's way way easier to just read a recap from someone else watching the feeds.
Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.

eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
As a general rule -- only speaking as someone who has watched "After Dark" on Showtime/TV Guide Channel and read recaps of the feeds, but not actually had the feeds myself -- it seems like most of the interesting stuff that happens will happen during the evening.

Most of the day is spent doing stuff like household chores, personal hygiene, and exercising in the yard.

This isn't a hard and fast rule, but most of the afternoon time between wake-up and dinner is spent doing laundry and housecleaning. People cooped up together in that house can go cray-cray at any moment, but the big stuff usually comes out between late afternoon and bedtime.
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
For a superfan, Daniel is an idiot.
re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Feeds have been off since about 9 last night. Only speculation right now, but no spoilers, sounds like some drama went down. Feeds may not be back up until after tonight's episode.
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.

eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
The best time to turn on the feeds would probably be after something game related happens in the house. Eviction night (fallout from a blindside and a new HoH), nominations (which I think happen on Fridays), and maybe even the veto (Saturday, I think). So Thursday through Saturday nights might have the best potential for drama. And if there's an endurance competition that starts at the end of Thursday's eviction episode, that's usually shown live on the feeds.

As for the kittens, they cut to that when they're filming something like the nomination ceremony or the veto competition. But it sounds like today's reason is for something much different, which we will find out about on tonight's episode.
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Originally Posted by TomOpus View Post
Thanks for the replies. I could see having one of the feeds on in the background but you still gotta pay some attention to see if something salacious starts to happen. I watched one feed for a little bit but one camera had audio that was delayed a couple seconds so I would switch to another. Basically I saw one women led the rest in a meditation session. No arguments or anything like a quick flash. Right now at 1:13am central time, it's a couple kittens playing. Scintillating. lol.

eta: now it's two rabbits with a graphic that says "The Big Brother Houseguests are filing something awesome that you will see soon. The live feed will be up soon." Then it switched to "The animals you see here are available to adopt from the Rancho Coastal Humane Society."
The rabbits and fish and whatever are usually shown whenever they are in comps or there's something that's going to air that they don't want you to see.

In this case, however, (major potential spoilers)
Spoiler:

it's apparently because Paloma is having a breakdown and may have been removed from the house
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
This also has potential spoilers, but an interview with Julie about the Taylor/Paloma stuff:
https://parade.com/entertainment/big...nves-interview
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Haven't watched any of this season yet, but I would assume that the bullying and whatever shut the feeds down is related to this:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Originally Posted by Josh-da-man View Post
Haven't watched any of this season yet, but I would assume that the bullying and whatever shut the feeds down is related to this:

https://www.thedailybeast.com/big-br...-foul?ref=home
The screwed up thing is that it seems like what shut the feeds down is not the bullying, in fact Julie even partially defends the houseguests in her interview. It's related, but it's not what you'd expect (if you expect that the one being bullied would be breaking down and trying to leave or something)
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
The screwed up thing is that it seems like what shut the feeds down is not the bullying, in fact Julie even partially defends the houseguests in her interview. It's related, but it's not what you'd expect (if you expect that the one being bullied would be breaking down and trying to leave or something)
It's not as bad as anything on the Paul season or that social media is trying to make it to be but it's unintentional gaslighting when you are trying to make someone apoligize for something they have not done. And when you have multiple people say that someone low energy and demure like Taylor would flip out when got put on the block seems like a huge Microagression and assumption based solely on her race. Also apparently what shut the feeds down is someone(who was not a nominee or the hoh) possibly quit or was pulled from the game who had only eaten 1 thing in 3 days and was not getting sleep and having a mental breakdown.
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
What is up with Julie Chen's cheeks? It looks like implants gone bad from Botched or something.

Also, wonder how badly the girl's ankle was hurt tonight. Could effect her future in the game, but remember a few years back when there was a broken leg (?) and BB accommodated that contestant.
Re: Big Brother (CBS) -- Season 21 -- premieres 6/25/19
I like how we are using a 3 year old thread

That jump off the platform was ill-advised. Even Julie was like ok, commercial
