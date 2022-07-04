Star Trek: Picard (S2E06) -- "Two of One" -- 4/7/22
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,812
Received 1,563 Likes on 1,151 Posts
Star Trek: Picard (S2E06) -- "Two of One" -- 4/7/22
TWO OF ONE With the help of Tallinn, Picard and the crew infiltrate a gala on the eve of a joint space mission, to protect one of the astronauts they believe to be integral to the restoration of the timeline Renee Picard. Kore makes a startling discovery about her fathers work.
Written by Cindy Appel & Jane Maggs. Directed by Jonathan Frakes.
Written by Cindy Appel & Jane Maggs. Directed by Jonathan Frakes.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off