Anyone watch HLN?
I watch it mainly for the perennial reruns of old episodes of "Forensic Files", but there a few other shows of interest, such as "How It Really Happened", "Mysteries of the Abandoned", and "Vengeance".
The main reason I started this thread was to ask if anyone else is as annoyed as I am by some of these shows' pseudo-experts, some bozos who are obviously reading from a script instead of providing extemporaneous personal commentary. I am baffled why producers think audiences would want canned commentary by bad actors. This is also a conspicuous feature of the otherwise compelling show "Engineering Disasters", which doesn't air on HLN.
