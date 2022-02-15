Bloom County animated series in the works
Bloom County animated series in the works
https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/blo...ed-1235182440/
Ack! Bill the Cat, Opus and the rest of Berkeley Breatheds Bloom County universe are heading to Fox. The comic strip, created and written by Berkeley Breathed, is being developed as an animated series at Fox, through its animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment, as well as Miramax, Spyglass Media Group and Project X Entertainment.
Just like the strip, the TV version of Bloom County will center on a collapsed lawyer, a lobotomized cat and a penguin in briefs and fruit headwear living in the worlds last boarding house in the worlds most forgotten place deep in the dandelion wilds of FlyWayWayOver country. To wit, todays America at a glance.
Re: Bloom County animated series in the works
I thought "A Wish for Wings That Work" he did a while ago was good, but I'm skeptical that this one might be too heavily politicized for my TV show taste. We'll see.
Big fan, though, will definitely check it out.
