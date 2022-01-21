RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
Iconic comedian Louie Anderson has died, after a battle with blood cancer ... TMZ has learned.
As we previously reported, Anderson had been battling this aggressive cancer. And, while it's not clear when he was diagnosed, the "Coming to America" star was recently being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in a Vegas hospital.
Unfortunately, he lost that battle Friday morning ... according to his publicist.
Throughout his career of over 30 years, the 3-time Emmy Award winner became known as one of America's most beloved comics ... He was named One of 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time by Comedy Central.
Louie made his network debut as a stand-up comedian on "The Tonight Show" back in 1984. And since then, he has become a household name, acting in lots of TV shows and movies ... like "Baskets" and "Coming to America" to name a few.
Louie also made a name for himself, by touring and doing his own specials and sitcoms. He was shown to turn the ups and downs of his childhood into laughter.
Just last year, Anderson made headlines when he opened up about his weight loss journey and losing 30 to 40 pounds during the pandemic ... which, he says was a result of intermittent fasting.
Louie continued to tour worldwide before being hospitalized ... doing what he does best, making others laugh. His legacy will surely live on.
He was 68.
Re: RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
Fuck cancer.
Louis was always funny.
Louis was always funny.
Re: RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
Damn...
I picked this up a while back.
I picked this up a while back.
Re: RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
Bad day for big men.
Re: RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
Louie has appeared for many years on the talk show I produce and have always stayed in touch. He and I are legitimately friends - he even took me to lunch one time to pick my brain about a project. I just talked to him a few months ago.
This is just so, so sad.
This is just so, so sad.
Re: RIP: Louie Anderson Dead at 68
January 2022 -- ZERO quarter given. This is 2016 all over again.
RIP to a funny guy.
RIP to a funny guy.
