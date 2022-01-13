DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
https://deadline.com/2022/01/david-r...aa5dee56334940
David Ramsey is putting together a new gang of superheroes for The CW.
The actor, who plays John Diggle in Arrow as well as a number of other DC-related series, is to headline Justice U, which is in development at the youth-skewing broadcaster.
Ramseys Diggle is a former bodyguard and master sergeant in the U.S. Army as well as co-founder of Team Arrow.
In the new series, which is set in the Arrowverse, after years of fighting alongside masked heroes, Diggle embarks on a new mission to recruit five young meta humans to live undercover as freshmen at a prestigious university. There he will oversee their education and train them to become the heroes of tomorrow.
In addition to starring in the series, if it is picked up to pilot, Ramsey, who has directed a number of Arrowverse episodes, will helm the pilot.
It comes as Ramsey, who has also featured in Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Batwoman and Superman & Lois, has struck an overall directing deal with Berlanti Productions and will helm multiple episodes of series within the Arrowverse, alongside guest starring in others.
Based on the DC Comics characters, the series comes from Superman & Louis co-exec producer Michael Narducci, who has also worked on series including The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, and Greys Anatomy exec producer Zoanne Clack.
Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Geoff Johns exec produce alongside Narducci and Clack.
Ramsey, who has also starred in series including Dexter and Blue Bloods, is repped by APA, manager Nils Larsen of Integral Artists, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.
Re: DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
Is this like a modern comic that I just know nothing about, or something they created for a show format? I'm mainly wondering which superheroes are going to be in it.
Re: DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
I'm happy for Ramsey. He was a pretty low key working actor prior to Arrow and now his career is taking off. Now he's getting directing gigs and he could potentially get his 1st lead role.
Re: DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
I like him a lot but screw all these CW DC shows now. Most are trash. Superman is still good, but it is still early.
Re: DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
Pass.
it will probably be on for 7 years.
it will probably be on for 7 years.
Re: DC's Justice U starring David Ramsey as John Diggle in development at CW
I'll definitely give it a chance, though I imagine Ramsey's character will mostly be a mentor's role and the younger cast will be the real stars. Hard to know until they announce the actual characters.
