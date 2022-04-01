DVD Talk Forum

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22

The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22

   
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22

re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
The flashbacks are clearly the better part of the series.

I could watch an entire season of Fett living among the Tuskens, with a finale where he meets Fennec and eventually Mando.

I don't really give two shits about the Mos Espa stuff, but
Spoiler:
the Wookie was a complete badass.

re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
Better, I'd still rather keep the focus on the present, but this was a more satisfying episode. The weapon forging station was taken directly from an old Ralph McQuarrie concept piece, recognized it immediately.
