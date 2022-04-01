The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 36,820
Likes: 0
Received 1,918 Likes on 1,327 Posts
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Join Date: Sep 2001
Location: Houston, TX
Posts: 5,901
Received 107 Likes on 78 Posts
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
The flashbacks are clearly the better part of the series.
I could watch an entire season of Fett living among the Tuskens, with a finale where he meets Fennec and eventually Mando.
I don't really give two shits about the Mos Espa stuff, but
I could watch an entire season of Fett living among the Tuskens, with a finale where he meets Fennec and eventually Mando.
I don't really give two shits about the Mos Espa stuff, but
Spoiler:
the Wookie was a complete badass.
#3
DVD Talk Legend
re: The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22
Better, I'd still rather keep the focus on the present, but this was a more satisfying episode. The weapon forging station was taken directly from an old Ralph McQuarrie concept piece, recognized it immediately.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off