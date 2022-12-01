Life Goes On sequel series starring Kellie Martin in development at NBC

Quote: Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime.



NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama with original star All American showrunner is based with a rich



Carroll will pen the script and exec produce via her WBTV-based Rock My Soul Productions banner. The company’s Lindsay Dunn will exec produce. Original stars Martin and Chad Lowe will also be credited as producer, while former series creator Michael Braverman is set as an exec consultant.



Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown.



The Life Goes On sequel was first announced last September when Carroll signed a new, eight-figure overall deal with Warners. The project was shopped to buyers late last year before landing at NBC with a sizable put-pilot order. (The project would still need to receive a formal pilot order in order for cameras to roll.)



Carroll has quickly become a key producer at the Channing Dungey-led studio. In addition to The CW’s All American, she also serves as showrunner on the network’s upcoming spinoff, All American: Homecoming, as Warners looks to turn the streaming hit into a larger franchise.



Life Goes On was a groundbreaking series and featured the first network show to feature a regular character who had Down syndrome (portrayed by Chris Burke). Warners owns the IP and licensed the original show to ABC for its original run. Bill Smitrovich and Patti LuPone played the parents.



Carroll is repped by WME, Felker Toczek and MetaMorphic Entertainment.

If you all don't remember Life Goes On. It aired in the early 1990s on ABC. Patty Lupone, Bill Smitrovich were the parents and the show was about their son who had Downs syndrome. I was in high school when it aired. I recall the focus was on the son and then later shifted from him to more about the daughter (Kellie Martin)Here is the original show's opening credits