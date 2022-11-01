DVD Talk Forum

Somebody Somewhere (HBO) - S: Bridget Everett - EP: The Duplass Brothers - premieres 1/16/22

Somebody Somewhere (HBO) - S: Bridget Everett - EP: The Duplass Brothers - premieres 1/16/22

   
Somebody Somewhere (HBO) - S: Bridget Everett - EP: The Duplass Brothers - premieres 1/16/22


PREMIERES JANUARY 16 AT 10:30 PM
Somebody Somewhere

A new comedy series starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett (HBOs Camping), Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface who, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold.

As Sam grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is her saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don't fit in but don't give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Joining the cast are Jeff Hiller as Joel, who finds his vision-board dreams of faith, family, and high-end kitchen appliances dashed in a spiral of joy, shame, music, and stress rashes after befriending his high school idol, Sam. Mary Catherine Garrison plays Sams picture-perfect sister Tricia, but old resentments resurface as Tricia grows exhausted of living up to their hometowns standards. Mike Hagerty plays Sams father and stoic Kansas farmer Ed, who learns that burying his familys problems only makes them grow, and Tricias husband Rick, played by Danny McCarthy, holds a secret that sends Sams imagination spinning. Among Sams newfound community are Fred Rococo, a university soil scientist/master of ceremonies, played by Murray Hill, and Joels boyfriend Michael, played by Jon Hudson Odom.

Somebody Somewhere is co-created and executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen; directed by Jay Duplass and executive produced by Jay and Mark Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Carolyn Strauss, and Tyler Romary; written and executive produced by Patricia Breen; directed by Robert Cohen; and produced by Shuli Harel.
Re: Somebody Somewhere (HBO) - S: Bridget Everett - EP: The Duplass Brothers - premieres 1/16/22
Looks like a solid little show. Always love the Duplass brother output as creatives.
