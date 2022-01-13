Real Steel series in development at Disney+
Real Steel series in development at Disney+
A Real Steel series adaptation is in the early stages of development at Disney Plus, Variety has learned.
The potential series would be based on the 2011 film of the same name, which was itself based on the short story Steel by Richard Matheson.
The film took place in the not too distant future in which human boxers have been replaced by giant fighting robots. Hugh Jackman starred as a former boxer who, along with his estranged son, fixes up an old robot they find in a junkyard and turns it into a champion.
As the project is still in the very early stages, no writer is yet attached. That means it is not yet clear if the show would adhere to the events of the original film or take a different direction altogether with new characters.
Shawn Levy, who directed the Real Steel film, will executive produce the series via 21 Laps. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke of Compari Entertainment also executive produce, as does Jacqueline Levine, and Susan Montford and Don Murphy of Angry Films. The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television.
Along with Jackman, the Real Steel film starred Dakota Goyo, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Olga Fonda, Karl Yune, and several more. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film went on to gross just shy of $300 million worldwide against a reported budget of $110 million. It also received an Academy Award nomination for best visual effects.
The movie has one of the most obnoxious depictions of a child character in a movie that Ive ever seen. If the series fixes that, I might watch. Might
