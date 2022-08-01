DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Dexter: New Blood - Sins of the Father - (S1E10, Season Finale) - 1/9/22

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Dexter: New Blood - Sins of the Father - (S1E10, Season Finale) - 1/9/22

   
Old 01-08-22, 10:18 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
Mike86's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: South Dakota
Posts: 22,439
Received 577 Likes on 470 Posts
Dexter: New Blood - Sins of the Father - (S1E10, Season Finale) - 1/9/22
Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way?  Season finale.

Showtimes official synopsis describes this as the season finale as seen above. Not sure if it is actually returning for a second season or not. I suppose it depends on how the episode ends.
Mike86 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Book of Boba Fett (S1E02) - "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine" - 1/5/22

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.