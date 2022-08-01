Dexter: New Blood - Sins of the Father - (S1E10, Season Finale) - 1/9/22

Dexter and Harrison try to live a normal life in a place that they have discovered is not as normal as they thought it was. Will the two of them be able to live happily ever after, despite all the threats coming their way? Season finale.Showtimes official synopsis describes this as the season finale as seen above. Not sure if it is actually returning for a second season or not. I suppose it depends on how the episode ends.