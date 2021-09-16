Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series Netflix)
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series Netflix)
COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE, the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time, boldly captures the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration. With exclusive access to the trailblazing mission, the unprecedented series will premiere in five parts, taking viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who are raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital®. From their unconventional selection and intensive months-long commercial astronaut training, to the intimate moments leading up to liftoff, their dream opportunity becomes a reality with all the mental, physical, and emotional challenges that come along with it. The final episode, which premieres just days after the mission is completed, will capture the historic launch and the crew's journey into space, culminating in their triumphant splashdown and return to Earth.
