Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series Netflix)

   
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (Limited Series Netflix)

COUNTDOWN: INSPIRATION4 MISSION TO SPACE, the first Netflix documentary series to cover an event in near real-time, boldly captures the most ambitious step to date in the rapidly-developing age of civilian space exploration. With exclusive access to the trailblazing mission, the unprecedented series will premiere in five parts, taking viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members who are raising funds and awareness for St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital®. From their unconventional selection and intensive months-long commercial astronaut training, to the intimate moments leading up to liftoff, their dream opportunity becomes a reality  with all the mental, physical, and emotional challenges that come along with it. The final episode, which premieres just days after the mission is completed, will capture the historic launch and the crew's journey into space, culminating in their triumphant splashdown and return to Earth.
Since the launch was last night (9/15), not sure how relevant this thread is but episode 5 is slated for 9/30. You can still watch the selection process and the training involved. For those that care, it's 4k. I watched first 4 episodes (they were dropped weekly) and the (spoiler alert!) successful launch last night. It was great getting to know the crew, which gave the launch some added emotional weight, especially Hayley, who overcame childhood cancer (thanks to St Jude) and carries the first prosthetic into space.
