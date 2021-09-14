DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Norm MacDonald dead at 61

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Norm MacDonald dead at 61

   
Old 09-14-21, 01:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,041
Received 1,102 Likes on 823 Posts
Norm MacDonald dead at 61



Damn. Fuck cancer
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:29 PM
  #2  
Premium Member
 
E Unit's Avatar
 
Join Date: Apr 2003
Location: 6ft Behind Wolf in the Situation Room
Posts: 16,460
Received 381 Likes on 305 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
WHOA. NOOO!

RIP. I was a big fan of his.
E Unit is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:30 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Chicago, IL
Posts: 5,507
Received 91 Likes on 65 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Damn, just saw this on Twitter and didn't think it was real at first.

I just heard something about Dirty Work 2 being a possibility. Guess not.
windom is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:31 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,443
Likes: 0
Received 107 Likes on 88 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Wow. So young. He was just on To Tell the Truth.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:31 PM
  #5  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,665
Likes: 0
Received 1,529 Likes on 1,051 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Woooooow. Huge loss.

Poor guy and that bullshit he went through during his last show.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:32 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,307
Received 444 Likes on 321 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Fuck that is awful.

His Conan appearances were always legendary.
Deftones is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:39 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,581
Received 256 Likes on 182 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
wait what

Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:41 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
Join Date: Jan 2003
Posts: 1,740
Likes: 0
Received 21 Likes on 16 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
OMG, This is terrible news. He was one of the funniest people who ever lived.
Eddie W is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:44 PM
  #9  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,665
Likes: 0
Received 1,529 Likes on 1,051 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Damn … article says he had it for 9 years.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:47 PM
  #10  
Dan
DVD Talk Hero
 
Dan's Avatar
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: In the straps of boots
Posts: 25,043
Received 501 Likes on 358 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
No words, man... RIP. Dude was a legend.
Dan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:53 PM
  #11  
DVD Talk Legend
 
B5Erik's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Southern California
Posts: 11,686
Received 133 Likes on 108 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
DAMN!!!!

I can't believe Yaphet is gone.

I love Norm. He was so funny. I can't believe he's dead!


B5Erik is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 01:59 PM
  #12  
DVD Talk Legend
 
TheMovieman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jan 2006
Location: Oregon
Posts: 12,517
Received 87 Likes on 73 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
TheMovieman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:02 PM
  #13  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
rocket1312's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Posts: 3,847
Likes: 0
Received 214 Likes on 153 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
I'm gutted. I loved Norm. For my money he's the funniest thing to come out of 90's SNL (a show I'm admittedly not a huge fan of). His sitcom in the late 90's is one of my all time favorites. So underrated.

Selfishly, I had tickets to go see him in about 3 weeks. For years, even when he wasn't regularly touring, he used to do a weekend in Massachusetts every fall or so where he'd do a couple of shows in Boston, and then come out to a tiny club in western mass near where I grew up. Never knew why he did it, but my buddy and I talked about going all the time, but we're never able to make it work but once. It was my favorite show I've ever been to. I don't know how many years ago that was, but we finally had tickets to see him again. So disappointed.
Last edited by rocket1312; 09-14-21 at 02:23 PM.
rocket1312 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:03 PM
  #14  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,638
Received 323 Likes on 236 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Fuuuuuck! I loved Norm and am incredibly sad now. Fuck cancer.
cultshock is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
VinVega (09-14-21)
Old 09-14-21, 02:14 PM
  #15  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Apr 2001
Location: Memphis, TN
Posts: 5,597
Received 12 Likes on 5 Posts
Norm Macdonald has died
https://www.nbcnews.com/pop-culture/...-dies-n1279164

R.I.P. to my namesake. Turd and Burt are united again...
Turd Ferguson is online now  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
tommyp007 (09-14-21)
Old 09-14-21, 02:14 PM
  #16  
Moderator
 
Geofferson's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2000
Location: The Village Green
Posts: 39,368
Received 22 Likes on 19 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Damn, RIP
Geofferson is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:15 PM
  #17  
Cool New Member
 
WKRP's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2018
Location: in Cincinnati
Posts: 25
Received 15 Likes on 8 Posts
Re: Norm Macdonald has died
WKRP is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:18 PM
  #18  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,687
Received 290 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: Norm Macdonald has died
I enjoyed his deadpan delivery. Funny dude. Just crazy he went so young.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:20 PM
  #19  
DVD Talk Legend
 
wishbone's Avatar
 
Join Date: Mar 2005
Posts: 21,248
Likes: 0
Received 104 Likes on 67 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61


Norm So brutal yet hilarious. You were one of the greats.
wishbone is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:21 PM
  #20  
Admin
 
VinVega's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2000
Location: Herding cats
Posts: 34,687
Received 290 Likes on 188 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Merged in the thread from Other.
VinVega is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:22 PM
  #21  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,294
Received 105 Likes on 76 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
this just sucks. Such a talented guy. Fuck cancer.
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:30 PM
  #22  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Toddarino's Avatar
 
Join Date: Dec 2008
Location: Northeastern Wisconsin
Posts: 2,788
Received 270 Likes on 190 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
This makes me so sad. I didn’t want to believe it when a few friends who knew I was a fan texted me.
Toddarino is offline  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:39 PM
  #23  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,282
Received 1,909 Likes on 1,220 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Wow, what a shock. Had no idea he was sick. Awful news.

He was SO funny. 😢
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:40 PM
  #24  
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,354
Received 801 Likes on 557 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
Damn! I had no idea he had cancer. This sucks. Norm was hilarious. My dad and I used to crack up at his wiener dog joke when he was just starting out in standup. His deadpan delivery was amazing.
GoldenJCJ is online now  
Reply Like
Old 09-14-21, 02:45 PM
  #25  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
tommyp007's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Kingsport, TN
Posts: 6,049
Received 40 Likes on 29 Posts
Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61
He was so good behind the Weekend Update desk. My second favorite behind Dennis Miller in that chair.
tommyp007 is online now  
Reply Like

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.