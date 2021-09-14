Re: Norm MacDonald dead at 61

I'm gutted. I loved Norm. For my money he's the funniest thing to come out of 90's SNL (a show I'm admittedly not a huge fan of). His sitcom in the late 90's is one of my all time favorites. So underrated.



Selfishly, I had tickets to go see him in about 3 weeks. For years, even when he wasn't regularly touring, he used to do a weekend in Massachusetts every fall or so where he'd do a couple of shows in Boston, and then come out to a tiny club in western mass near where I grew up. Never knew why he did it, but my buddy and I talked about going all the time, but we're never able to make it work but once. It was my favorite show I've ever been to. I don't know how many years ago that was, but we finally had tickets to see him again. So disappointed.

