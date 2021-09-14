Norm MacDonald dead at 61
WHOA. NOOO!
RIP. I was a big fan of his.
Damn, just saw this on Twitter and didn't think it was real at first.
I just heard something about Dirty Work 2 being a possibility. Guess not.
Woooooow. Huge loss.
Poor guy and that bullshit he went through during his last show.
Fuck that is awful.
His Conan appearances were always legendary.
wait what
Damn … article says he had it for 9 years.
No words, man... RIP. Dude was a legend.
I'm gutted. I loved Norm. For my money he's the funniest thing to come out of 90's SNL (a show I'm admittedly not a huge fan of). His sitcom in the late 90's is one of my all time favorites. So underrated.
Selfishly, I had tickets to go see him in about 3 weeks. For years, even when he wasn't regularly touring, he used to do a weekend in Massachusetts every fall or so where he'd do a couple of shows in Boston, and then come out to a tiny club in western mass near where I grew up. Never knew why he did it, but my buddy and I talked about going all the time, but we're never able to make it work but once. It was my favorite show I've ever been to. I don't know how many years ago that was, but we finally had tickets to see him again. So disappointed.
Fuuuuuck! I loved Norm and am incredibly sad now. Fuck cancer.
I enjoyed his deadpan delivery. Funny dude. Just crazy he went so young.
this just sucks. Such a talented guy. Fuck cancer.
This makes me so sad. I didn’t want to believe it when a few friends who knew I was a fan texted me.
Wow, what a shock. Had no idea he was sick. Awful news.
He was SO funny. 😢
Damn! I had no idea he had cancer. This sucks. Norm was hilarious. My dad and I used to crack up at his wiener dog joke when he was just starting out in standup. His deadpan delivery was amazing.
He was so good behind the Weekend Update desk. My second favorite behind Dennis Miller in that chair.