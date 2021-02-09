Deathstroke (HBO Max)
DEATHSTROKE HBO MAX SERIES IN DEVELOPMENT AT WARNER BROS.
https://www.thathashtagshow.com/2021...t-warner-bros/
Take with a grain of salt but figured worth posting for some discussion on the possibility.
We can exclusively share that Warner Bros. is in very early pre-production on a Deathstroke HBO Max series. Warner Bros. has been financially thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot of it is due to HBO Max. They’re investing in it as a serious contender to other streaming services like Netflix or Disney+. They’re in early development on a series that will touch on Deathstroke’s origin in relation to the League of Shadows; but the series will also feature a ‘contract of the week’ type format where Deathstroke will take on contracts to take on and fight various heroes, anti-heroes, and even other villains within the DC universe.
Unfortunately, Joe Manganiello is not reprising his role as Deathstroke. It’s said that Warner Bros. is wanting to start fresh with the character. Although my sources who are associated with the project have confirmed that tonally it’s being set up to match The Batman trilogy. Not to say it needs to or will have that connection, but DC wants there to be that option that the character and actor could show up in a future sequel to The Batman. A writer is on the project with a showrunner, director, and star still being sought. It’s said that if some of these roles are filled before the upcoming DC Fandome event, the project could be announced at that time.
