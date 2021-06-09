Who left the most money on the table (film and TV)
Who left the most money on the table (film and TV)
This question applies to both TV and film but I figured I'd post in one board. Who has left the most money on the table by turning down a gig, likely a sequel?
For TV, the first one who comes to mind is Shinichiro Watanabe, director of Cowboy Bebop. I've heard he had millions waved under his nose, and anime people don't make big money, but he has held firm. The story is told, Spike is dead, it's finished.
For film, I'd have to say Jodie Foster, Ted Tally and Jonathan Demme all turning down Hannibal, and all for the same reason: they hated what Harris did to Starling. You have to think they passed on a huge payday.
Chappelle
Sean Connery.
From Wikipedia......
Connery turned down the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings films, saying he did not understand the script.[97] He was reportedly offered US$30 million along with 15% of the worldwide box office receipts, which would have earned him US$450 million.[98][99] He also turned down the opportunity to appear as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter series and the Architect in The Matrix trilogy.
