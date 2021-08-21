Notable Fall 2021 Premiere Dates
Notable Fall 2021 Premiere Dates
https://deadline.com/feature/fall-tv...21-1234758721/
September 1:
Future of Work (PBS, new documentary miniseries)
Women Journalists of 9/11: Their Stories (Wondrium, new documentary series)
September 2:
Q-Force (Netflix, new animated comedy series)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX, Season 3)
Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo, Season 13)September 3:
Money Heist (Netflix, Season 5A)
The DAmelio Show (Hulu, new unscripted series)
Doctors Orders (Discovery+, new docuseries)
September 4:
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (BBC America, Season 1B)
September 5:
Billions (Showtime, Season 5B)
Guilt (PBS, new drama miniseries)
September 6:
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock, new limited series)
Life Below Zero (National Geographic, Season 17)
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (National Geographic, Season 3)
Robot Chicken (Adult Swim, Season 11)
Street Outlaws: Gone Girl (Discovery+, new docuseries)
Social Society (AllBlk, new variety/talk show series)
September 7:
Queen Sugar (OWN, Season 6)
Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, Season 3)
September 8:
Doogie Kamealoha M.D. (Disney+, new comedy series reboot)
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Showtime, Season 2)
The Circle (Netflix, Season 3)
September 9:
Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 16; Thursday special)
Football Night in America (NBC, Season 16; Thursday special)
Kin (AMC+, new drama series)
American Ninja Warrior Jr. (Peacock, Season 3)
Frogger (Peacock, new game show series)
Top Chef Family Style (Peacock, new competition series)
Curb Appeal Xtreme (HGTV, new docuseries)
True Crime Story: It Couldnt Happen Here (SundanceTV, new docuseries)
September 10:
Lucifer (Netflix, Season 6; final season)
Metal Shop Masters (Netflix, new competition series)
The Voyeurs (Amazon Prime, new drama series)
LuLuRich (Amazon Prime, new docuseries)
The Smurfs (Nickelodeon, new animated series reboot)
Selling the Big Easy (HGTV, Season 2)
Making Modern with Brooke and Brice (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
Pretty Hard Cases (IMDb TV, Season 1 of Canadian drama)
September 12:
Sunday Night Football (NBC, Season 16; Sunday premiere)
NFL on Fox (Fox, Season 28 premiere)
NFL on CBS (CBS, season premiere)
American Rust (Showtime, new drama series)
Scenes from a Marriage (HBO, new drama limited series)
90 Day: Bares All(Discovery+, Season 2)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Season 2)
NFL on Fox Deportes (Fox, Season 9 premiere)
2021 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV/The CW/CMT/Comedy Central/Logo/MTV2/Nickelodeon/Paramount Network/Pop/TV Land/VH1, live awards special)
September 13:
Y: The Last Man (Hulu, new drama series)
Back to Life (Showtime, Season 2)
The Price Is Right (CBS, Season 50)
You Bet Your Life (Fox stations, new daytime game show)
Ultra City Smiths (AMC, Season 1B)
September 15:
Nailed It! (Netflix, Season 6)
Counting Cars (History, Season 10)
Counting Cars: Under the Hood (History, new docuseries)
Secrets, Lies & Private Eyes (Discovery+, new docuseries)
Made from Scratch (Fuse, Season 3)
September 16:
The Premise (Hulu, new anthology series)
Dan Browns The Lost Symbol (Peacock, new drama series)
The Harper House (Paramount+, new animated comedy series)
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Netflix, new animated series revival)
Tacoma FD (TruTV, Season 3)
Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa (HGTV, Season 2)
Dark Side of the Ring (Vice TV, Season 3B)
Tiny Food Fight (Discovery+, new docuseries)
The Game of Keys (Pantaya, Season 2)
September 17:
The Morning Show (Apple TV+, Season 2)
Sex Education (Netflix, Season 3)
The Proof Is Out There (History, Season 2)
Tha Gods Honest Truth with Lenard Charlamagne\ McKelvey (Comedy Central, new late-night talk show series)
September 18:
48 Hours (CBS, Season 35)
2021 Creative Arts Emmys (FXX, awards special)
Reno My Rental (Discovery+, new docuseries)
Outgrown (HGTV, new docuseries; working title)
Extreme Salvage Squad (Discovery+, new docuseries)
September 19:
73rd Annual Primetime Emmys (CBS, live awards special)
Fiasco (Epix, new docuseries)
September 20:
The Neighborhood (CBS, Season 4)
Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS, Season 3)
NCIS (CBS, Season 19)
NCIS: Hawaii (CBS, new drama series)
Dancing with the Stars (ABC, Season 30)
The Voice (NBC, Season 21)
Ordinary Joe (NBC, new drama series)
9-1-1 (Fox, Season 5)
The Big Leap (Fox, new drama series)
September 21:
FBI (CBS, Season 4)
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 3)
FBI: International (CBS, new drama series)
New Amsterdam (NBC, Season 4)
The Resident (Fox, Season 5)
Our Kind of People (Fox, new drama series)
September 22:
Survivor (CBS, Season 4)
The Goldbergs (ABC, Season 9)
The Wonder Years (ABC, new comedy series)
The Conners (ABC, Season 3)
Home Economics (ABC, Season 2)
A Million Little Things (ABC, Season 4)
Chicago Med (NBC, Season 7)
Chicago Fire (NBC, Season 10)
Chicago P.D. (NBC, Season 9)
The Masked Singer (Fox, Season 6)
Alter Ego (Fox, new competition series)
Dear White People (Netflix, Season 4; final season)
Star Wars: Visions (Disney+, new animated anthology series)
Last Chance Transplant (Discovery+, new docuseries)
Marvels Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Disney Junior/Disney+, new animated childrens series)
Dr. Mercy (TLC/Discovery+, new docuseries)
September 23:
Law & Order: SVU (NBC, Season 23)
Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC, Season 2)
Doom Patrol (HBO Max, Season 3)
Nuclear Family (HBO, new documentary miniseries)
Creepshow (Shudder, Season 3)
September 24:
Dateline NBC (NBC, Season 30)
Foundation (Apple TV+, new drama series)
Goliath (Amazon Prime, new drama series)
Midnight Mass (?Netflix, new drama series)
Curse of the Chippendales (Discovery+, new docuseries)
Point of View: A Designer Profile (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
An American Story (Magnolia Network, new anthology series)
September 26:
60 Minutes (CBS, Season 54, time slot premiere)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC, Season 2)
Supermarket Sweep (ABC, Season 2)
The Rookie (ABC, Season 4)
The Simpsons (Fox, Season 32)
The Great North (Fox, Season 2)
Bobs Burgers (Fox, Season 12)
Family Guy (Fox, Season 19)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC+, Season 2)
BMF (Starz, new drama series)
74th Annual Tony Awards (Paramount+, live awards special)
September 27:
The Good Doctor (ABC, Season 5)
Chocolate Meltdown: Hersheys After Dark (Food Network, new competition series)
Midsomer Murders (Acorn TV, Season 22B)
September 28:
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS, Season 3, time slot premiere)
FBI: International (CBS, new drama series, time slot premiere)
La Brea (NBC, new drama series)
Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix, new animated childrens series)
September 29:
Survivor (CBS, Season 4, time slot premiere)
Rhodes to the Top (TNT, new docuseries)
Houses with History (HGTV, new docuseries; working title)
September 30:
Station 19 (ABC, Season 5)
Greys Anatomy (ABC, Season 18)
Big Sky (ABC, Season 2)
Cheyenne & Lola (Sundance Now/AMC+, new drama series)
September TBA:
The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV+, new talk show series)
October 1:
S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 5)
Magnum P.I. (CBS, Season 4)
Blue Bloods (CBS, Season 12)
Penn & Teller: Fool Us (The CW, Season 8)
All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs (Amazon Prime, new docuseries)
Cash in the Attic (HGTV, new docuseries)
In with the Old (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
The Ghost and Molly McGee (Disney Channel, new animated childrens series)
The Graham Norton Show (BBC America, Season 29)
October 2:
Amphibia (Disney Channel, Season 3)
October 3:
Americas Funniest Home Videos (ABC, Season 32)
The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC, Season 2; network premiere)
Grantchester (PBS, Season 6)
Call the Midwife (PBS, Season 10)
October 5:
The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project (HGTV, new docuseries)
October 6:
Tough as Nails (CBS, Season 3)
CSI: Vegas (CBS, new drama series)
Baking Impossible (Netflix, new competition series)
The Bradshaw Bunch (E!, Season 2)
October 7:
Young Sheldon (CBS, Season 5)
United States of Al (CBS, Season 2)
Ghosts (CBS, new comedy series)
B Positive (CBS, Season 2)
Bull (CBS, Season 6)
Thursday Night Football (Fox season premiere)
Bakers Dozen (Hulu, new competition series)
One Lane Bridge (Sundance Now/AMC+, Season 2)
October 8:
Shark Tank (ABC, Season 13)
20/20 (ABC, Season 44)
Nancy Drew (The CW, Season 3)
October 9:
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, Season 10)
Worlds Funniest Animals (The CW, Season 2)
October 10:
The Equalizer (CBS, Season 2)
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS, Season 13)
SEAL Team (CBS, Season 5; moving to Paramount+ after Episode 4)
Legends of the Hidden Temple (The CW, new competition series)
Killer Camp (The CW, Season 2)
Buried (Showtime, new docuseries)
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC+, Season 7)
Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home (HGTV, new docuseries)
October 11:
Love It or List It (HGTV, Season 15)
October 12:
Chucky (Syfy/USA, new drama series)
Trial in the Outback (Sundance Now/AMC+, new docuseries)
October 13:
DCs Legends of Tomorrow (The CW, Season 7)
Batwoman (The CW, Season 3)
Dopesick (Hulu, new drama series)
Independent Lens (PBS, Season 20)
October 14:
Legacies (The CW, Season 4)
True Crime Story: Indefensible (SundanceTV, new docuseries)
October 15:
I Know What You Did Last Summer (Amazon Prime, new drama series)
Home Sweet Home (NBC, new unscripted series)
October 17:
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC, Season 7; network premiere)
Hightown (Starz, Season 2)
Baptiste (PBS, Season 2)
October 18:
Wakefield (Showtime, Season 1 of Australian drama; U.S. premiere)
Tough Love with Hilary Farr (Discovery+, new docuseries)
October 19:
The Bachelorette (ABC, Season 17)
Queens (ABC, new drama series)
Going Public (Enterpreneur.com, new investment series)
October 20:
Secrets of the Dead (PBS, Season 19)
Nature (PBS, Season 40)
October 21:
The Blacklist (NBC, Season 9)
The Next Thing You Eat (Hulu, new docuseries)
October 22:
The Activist (CBS, new competition series)
Invasion (AppleTV+, new drama series)
Inside Job (Netflix, new animated comedy series)
October 23:
Unfinished Business (HGTV, new docuseries)
October 25:
All American (The CW, Season 4)
4400 (The CW, new drama series)
Below Deck (Bravo, Season 9)
Behind the Monsters (Shudder, new documentary series)
October 26:
American Veteran (PBS, new documentary miniseries)
October 28:
Walker (The CW, Season 2)
October 29:
Colin in Black & White (Netflix, new drama limited series)
Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
October TBA:
Leverage: Redemption (IMDb TV, Season 1B)
November 3:
Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV, Season 15)
November 4:
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi: Holiday Edition (Hulu, new limited-series spinoff)
November 5:
Animaniacs (Hulu, Season 2)
November 7:
Dexter: New Blood (Showtime, new drama limited series revival)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network, Season 4)
Condor (Epix, Season 2)
November 9:
Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman (History, new docuseries)
November 10:
Call the Closer (HGTV, new docuseries)
November 11:
Ragdoll (AMC/AMC+, new drama series)
November 12:
The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+, new drama limited series)
Table Wars (HGTV, new competition series)
My Lottery Dream Home (HGTV, Season 8)
November 14:
Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount+, new drama series)
November 15:
Flipping Showdown (HGTV, new competition series)
November 16:
The Flash (The CW, Season 8)
Riverdale (The CW, Season 6)
Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV, Season 3)
Well Done with Sebastian Maniscalco (Discovery+, Season 2)
November 18:
Ragdoll (AMC+, new drama series)
November 19:
The Great (Hulu, Season 2)
The Established Home (Magnolia Network, new docuseries)
November 24:
Hawkeye (Disney+, new drama series)
November 25:
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+, new documentary miniseries)
November 27:
Meet Your Makers Showdown (HGTV, new competition series)
November 28:
The Hot Zone: Anthrax (National Geographic, new drama limited series)
November TBA:
The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime, new drama series)
Gossip Girl (HBO Max, Season 1B)
Dalgliesh (Acorn TV, Season 1 of British drama)
December 1:
Trafficked (National Geographic, Season 2)
December 2:
Queen of the Universe (Paramount+, new competition series)
December 3:
S.W.A.T. (CBS, Season 5B)
Money Heist (Netflix, Season 5B)
December 5:
Kennedy Center Honors (Paramount+, live awards special)
December 17:
The Witcher (Netflix, Season 2)
December 19:
1883 (Paramount+, new drama series)
December 20:
100 Day Dream Home (HGTV, Season 10)
December TBA:
Cobra Kai (YouTube, Season 4)
JoJos Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean (Netflix, new anime series)
Holmes Family Rescue (HGTV, new docuseries)
Flip or Flop(HGTV, Season 10)
Fix My Flip(HGTV, new docuseries)
I Bought a Dump Now What? (HGTV, new docuseries)
Fall TBA:
Ms. Marvel (Disney+, new drama series)
SEAL Team (Paramount+, Season 5; moved from CBS for Episode 5)
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix, Season 2)
The Great British Bake-Off (Netflix, Season 9)
School of Chocolate (Netflix, new competition series)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+, new animated drama series)
Kendra Sells Hollywood (Discovery+, new docuseries)
gen:LOCK (HBO Max, Season 2)
Sort Of (HBO Max, new comedy series)
Yellowjackets (Showtime, new drama series)
Claws (TNT, Season 4; final seasons)
Doctor Who (BBC America, Season 13)
When Big Things Go Wrong (History, new docuseries; moved from June 30)
Diana (CNN, new docuseries)
This Is Life with Lisa Ling (CNN, Season 8)
Family or Fiancé (OWN, Season 3)
Backyard Bar Wars (TruTV, new competition series)
The Katie Button Project (Magnolia Network, new docuseries; working title)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network, Season 4)
Family Dinner (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
First Time Fixer (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Homegrown (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Inn the Works (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
The Lost Kitchen (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Point of View: A Designer Profile (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Restoration Road with Clint Harp (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Sugar Dad (Magnolia Network, Season 2)
Lace (AllBlk, new drama series)
Covenant (AllBlk, new drama series)
Partners in Rhyme (AllBlk, new drama series)
Tug of Words (Game Show Network, new game show series)
Joe Pera Talks with You (Adult Swim, Season 3)
Manhunt: The Night Stalker (Acorn TV, Season 2)
BookTube Jr. (YouTube, new docuseries)
The Eggventurers (YouTube, new animated childrens series)
The Guava Juice Show (YouTube, new animated childrens series)
Kid Correspondent (YouTube, new docuseries)
Lottie Dottie Mini (YouTube, new childrens educational series)
Millie and Lou (YouTube, new animated childrens series)
Supa Strikas: Rookie Season (YouTube, new animated childrens series)
The Workout Badges (YouTube, new childrens exercise series)
