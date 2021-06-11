24 premiered on FOX 20 years ago today (11/6/01)

24 premiered on FOX 20 years ago today. This is probably my favorite television series of all-time despite some of it's ridiculous stories and plots.Right now I'm watching the 20 years of 24 virtual panel on Zoom and Jon Cassar, Joel Surnow, Sean Callery, Bob Cochran and Michael Loceff who were some of the main creative team of 24 are currently talking. They are talking about La Femme Nikita, which partly inspired 24. Kiefer Sutherland will appear on this event later today. This is actually a paid event, so I don't know if clips of this all-day panel will be available.My favorite seasons are in this order:LegacyDid you watch the entire series? What were your favorite seasons?