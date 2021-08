Dark City Series Being Developed by Alex Proyas

Quote:

During the chat, Proyas reveals that a Dark City series is in the works!



“Dark City right now is really an intriguing one to me because we’re developing a series, a Dark City Series,” Proyas explains to Lynch.



He continues, “Which we’re in the very early stages [of] but I’m having to reanalyze in order to construct a new story. I’m having to go back and kind of jog my memory as to what we actually did and what I think worked and what I think didn’t work and reevaluate my own film, so that’s been a very interesting experience as well which I’ve not done before.”