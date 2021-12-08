Dark City Series Being Developed by Alex Proyas

Quote:

During the chat, Proyas reveals that a Dark City series is in the works!



Dark City right now is really an intriguing one to me because were developing a series, a Dark City Series, Proyas explains to Lynch.



He continues, Which were in the very early stages [of] but Im having to reanalyze in order to construct a new story. Im having to go back and kind of jog my memory as to what we actually did and what I think worked and what I think didnt work and reevaluate my own film, so thats been a very interesting experience as well which Ive not done before.