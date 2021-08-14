When watching older TV shows(especially from the 60s)?
When watching older TV shows(especially from the 60s)?
Do you check the internet too see if a certain actor or actress from the show you are viewing is still alive and kicking or too see what other tv shows/movie appearances?
I was watching Burke's Law (YouTube)and checked up on Arlene Dahl and yes she is still alive(born Aug. 1925) and she is one of the last remaining from Hollywood's Golden Era.
