MTV Behind the Music (Paramount +) -- Revived Music documentary series -- Premieres 7/29/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,249
Received 996 Likes on 742 Posts
MTV Behind the Music (Paramount +) -- Revived Music documentary series -- Premieres 7/29/21
For those feeling wolverine levels of hunger for further Duran Duran backstory, Paramount Plus’ revival of the “Behind the Music” franchise plans to meet that need with an episode’s worth of memories — careless, careful or otherwise — devoted to the band. The platform is announcing today the addition of Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels episodes, along with a trailer that reveals glimpses of the first eight, dates for which have now been set.The revived series (once tied to VH1, but now featuring the MTV logo as part of the official branding) kicks off July 29 with a double-dose of episodes featuring Ricky Martin and LL Cool J. From there, “Behind the Music” will debut a new episode every Thursday through Sept. 9, in what it’s calling the first half of the season. This initial late summer rollout will also include the previously announced Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.
Jennifer Lopez also appears in the new trailer, but her episode won’t be aired until the second half of the season, additional names for which are yet to come.
I loved the original VH1 Behind the Music and I'm looking forward to the revival. This promo and announcement was from a month ago. But, it premieres in 5 days, so bringing it to your attention.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off