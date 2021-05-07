Dark Matter - A Look Back (and maybe forward?)

Spoiler: Especially when Four/Ryo got his memories back and, even with his new memories, was a noticeably different person. And, of course, when we saw Two/Portia and Three/Boone with their memories back without their new memories we see just how different they were as people before the memory loss.

When Dark Matter came out, there was some skepticism to go along with the enthusiasm for the show.Stargate fans were thrilled at the idea of a new show created, produced, and written by the team of Joseph Mallozzi and Paul Mullie. The two of them had done some absolutely fantastic work on SG-1 and Atlantis (they ran Atlantis, for the most part). As a writing team they wrote some absolutely fantastic episodes of the show.Their goal with Dark Matter was to go against the grain of modern Science Fiction TV. Less ultra serious, super dark, humorless stuff, and more fun and adventure. That was the goal. And they achieved that goal, in spades! Sure, it was darker and more serious than SG-1 or even Atlantis, but it had that sense of fun and adventure that most modern Science Fiction lacked.The concept was greeted with mixed feelings - a group of people wake up out of stasis pods in the middle of a crisis (the starship they're on is having serious problems and the life support is about to fail). Once that crisis is averted they realize they don't remember anything - who they are, where they are, or why they're there. The amnesia angle to the show, for some, seemed like a cliched gimmick. And it certainly could have been.Instead, Mallozzi and Mullie used it to address issues of identity and self, and posed the idea that our experiences make us who we are, and if you take those experiences away we become different people. In the case of Dark Matter, they becomepeople. They're a group of mercenaries and assassins. They take on ugly jobs that involve killing people and stealing things, and they enjoy those jobs - until they lose their memories. Without their memories they do have some moral issues with what they have to do, but the other aspect of self and identity kicks in - biological, genetic, pre-programmed personality disposition. So they end up being serious badasses who are capable of doing some really bad things in order to serve a greater good, and are (more often than not) willing to do those things.It was an examination of self that was handled extremely well.And it was done in a framework of action/adventure Science Fiction. The show really hit all the right notes. The pacing was great, the writing was top notch, and the cast was perfect for their given roles. (Melissa O'Neil is such a badass! Incredibly hot, smart, AND a badass? Yes, please!) It all worked.But, of course, SyFy canceled the show shortly before production for Season 4 could ramp up. Initially, SyFy indicated that the show would be renewed yet again (the ratings were good), but since they didn't own the show, they decided at the last minute to cancel the show. That left the show hanging. Literally - it ended on a MASSIVE cliffhanger. An exciting, bar raising cliffhanger.Mallozzi tried to find a new home, but the contract with SyFy kind of screwed that over, too. (Is there a worse run cable network than SyFy?)But he hasn't given up hope of finishing the series. He sent me a message stating that he's still trying to get a mini-series off the ground that would tie up most (if not all) of the loose ends on the show. It could still happen, but it becomes less likely every year. However, he's not giving up.Honestly, fans of the show really got screwed - they had some really great stuff in mind.Even with the unresolved plot points, Dark Matter is still very much worth watching, and is one of the most fun shows I've seen in a long, long time.