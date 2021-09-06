Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,467
Likes: 0
Received 1,113 Likes on 765 Posts
Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brothers shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
6 episodes first season. Episodes drop on Wednesdays.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,177
Likes: 0
Received 66 Likes on 56 Posts
re: Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
I like it better when they drop them all at once but I guess this makes them easier to discuss here.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,808
Received 316 Likes on 228 Posts
re: Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
iO9 reviewed the first two and said they are great. Said the back and forth between Wilson and Hiddleston is fantastic.
#4
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Gator Nation
Posts: 7,563
Received 261 Likes on 190 Posts
re: Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
Dropping on Wednesdays? What is this lunacy!
#5
DVD Talk Godfather
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,595
Received 892 Likes on 668 Posts
re: Loki (S1E01) -- "Glorious Purpose" -- 6/9/21
Good stuff. I liked the humor and that it was kind of dark as well. Good to have asshole and snarky Loki again.
at DB Cooper
That was some pretty powerful stuff having Loki see the other version of him and what his fate ends up like. Some really solid range of emotions.
at DB Cooper
That was some pretty powerful stuff having Loki see the other version of him and what his fate ends up like. Some really solid range of emotions.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off