Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90
RIP 'Murray Slaughter'
Who would've thought Ed Asner and Betty White would be among the longest lived MTM casts members?
He had such a great career. He can be found in 60's, 70's and 80's TV. I remember him on a couple of episodes of TAGS. Thank you for making my childhood, teen and adult TV watching so special. RIP
