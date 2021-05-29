DVD Talk Forum

Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90

Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90

   
05-29-21, 02:04 PM
Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90

RIP Captain Stubing

05-29-21, 02:38 PM
Re: Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90
RIP 'Murray Slaughter'

Who would've thought Ed Asner and Betty White would be among the longest lived MTM casts members?
05-29-21, 02:55 PM
Re: Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90
Originally Posted by andicus View Post
RIP 'Murray Slaughter'

Who would've thought Ed Asner and Betty White would be among the longest lived MTM casts members?
That's exactly what I was thinking. I loved him on MTM.
05-29-21, 02:57 PM
Re: Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90
05-29-21, 03:18 PM
Re: Gavin MacLeod aka Captain Merrill Stubing dead at 90
He had such a great career. He can be found in 60's, 70's and 80's TV. I remember him on a couple of episodes of TAGS. Thank you for making my childhood, teen and adult TV watching so special. RIP
