Die Hart (Roku) -- S: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno -- Premieres 5/20/21
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,391
Received 846 Likes on 632 Posts
Die Hart (Roku) -- S: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno -- Premieres 5/20/21
In Die Hart, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach (John Travolta) and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime. The cast also includes Jean Reno and Josh Hartnett.
All 10 episodes are up. This is free to watch on the Roku channel for Roku devices. Episodes are roughly 8-10 minutes each.
Last edited by DJariya; 05-20-21 at 03:10 AM.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off