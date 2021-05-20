DVD Talk Forum

Die Hart (Roku) -- S: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno -- Premieres 5/20/21

   
Die Hart (Roku) -- S: Kevin Hart, John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno -- Premieres 5/20/21



In Die Hart, Kevin Hart plays a fictionalized version of himself who's tired of being the comedic sidekick. He gets his wish when a famous director offers him his dream - to be a leading man action star - but there's a catch: Kevin must first train at the world's greatest action star school, run by a lunatic. Pushed to his limits by this action school coach (John Travolta) and a tough-minded rival student (Nathalie Emmanuel) Kevin must survive a series of hilarious, over-the-top action sequences and face his fears if he wants to achieve his dream and land the role of a lifetime. The cast also includes Jean Reno and Josh Hartnett.



All 10 episodes are up. This is free to watch on the Roku channel for Roku devices. Episodes are roughly 8-10 minutes each.
