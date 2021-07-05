Intergalactic (Peacock) -- Sci-Fi series -- Premieres 5/13/21
Written by award-winning showrunner, Julie Gearey (Prisoners Wives, Cuffs, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), the series tells the story of fearless young cop and galactic pilot, Ash Harper (Savannah Steyn), who has her glittering career ripped away from her after being wrongly convicted of a treasonous crime and exiled to a distant prison colony. But on the way there, Ashs fellow convicts stage a mutiny and seize control of their prison transfer ship. With the flight crew dead, mob leader Tula Quik (Sharon Duncan-Brewster), is intent on reaching the free world Arcadia with her gang; and Ash is the only pilot who can get them there. Ash is forced to join them on the run towards a distant galaxy and an uncertain future.
This high-octane drama also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Thomas Turgoose, Natasha OKeeffe, Oliver Coopersmith, Imogen Daines, new comer Diany Samba-Bandza, Parminder Nagra and Craig Parkinson.
Trailer just dropped today. This is a UK import from Sky One. All 8 episodes will be available next Thursday
