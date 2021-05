Halston (Netflix) - limited series - S: Ewan McGregor, EP: Ryan Murphy - premieres 5/14/21

Quote:

HALSTON, starring Ewan McGregor, is the untold story of the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer.



HALSTON is A Netflix Limited Series from Executive Producer, Ryan Murphy.



His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Bill Pullman as David Mahoney

David Pittu as Joe Eula

Dilone

Ewan McGregor as Roy Halston Frowick

Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo

James Waterston

Jason Kravits

Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert

Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

Mary Beth Peil

Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti

Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher

Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin

Vera Farmiga as Adele



CREW INFORMATION:

Alexis Martin Woodall as EP

Christine Vachon as EP

Dan Minahan as DIR/EP

Eric Kovtun as EP

Ewan McGregor as EP

Ian Brennan as EP

Pamela Koffler as EP

Ryan Murphy as EP

Sharr White as EP

Sharr White as WRTR