DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Halston (Netflix) - limited series - S: Ewan McGregor, EP: Ryan Murphy - premieres 5/14/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Halston (Netflix) - limited series - S: Ewan McGregor, EP: Ryan Murphy - premieres 5/14/21

   
Old 05-10-21, 09:06 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,202
Likes: 0
Received 1,063 Likes on 723 Posts
Halston (Netflix) - limited series - S: Ewan McGregor, EP: Ryan Murphy - premieres 5/14/21


HALSTON, starring Ewan McGregor, is the untold story of the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer.

HALSTON is A Netflix Limited Series from Executive Producer, Ryan Murphy.

His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Bill Pullman as David Mahoney
· David Pittu as Joe Eula
· Dilone
· Ewan McGregor as Roy Halston Frowick
· Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo
· James Waterston
· Jason Kravits
· Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert
· Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli
· Mary Beth Peil
· Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti
· Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher
· Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin
· Vera Farmiga as Adele

CREW INFORMATION:
· Alexis Martin Woodall as EP
· Christine Vachon as EP
· Dan Minahan as DIR/EP
· Eric Kovtun as EP
· Ewan McGregor as EP
· Ian Brennan as EP
· Pamela Koffler as EP
· Ryan Murphy as EP
· Sharr White as EP
· Sharr White as WRTR
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
"Making a Murderer" -- Netflix documentary series

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.