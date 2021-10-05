Halston (Netflix) - limited series - S: Ewan McGregor, EP: Ryan Murphy - premieres 5/14/21

Quote:

HALSTON, starring Ewan McGregor, is the untold story of the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer.



HALSTON is A Netflix Limited Series from Executive Producer, Ryan Murphy.



His name built an empire. His style defined an era. American fashion designer Halston skyrockets to fame before his life starts to spin out of control.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Bill Pullman as David Mahoney

· David Pittu as Joe Eula

· Dilone

· Ewan McGregor as Roy Halston Frowick

· Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo

· James Waterston

· Jason Kravits

· Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert

· Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli

· Mary Beth Peil

· Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti

· Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher

· Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin

· Vera Farmiga as Adele



CREW INFORMATION:

· Alexis Martin Woodall as EP

· Christine Vachon as EP

· Dan Minahan as DIR/EP

· Eric Kovtun as EP

· Ewan McGregor as EP

· Ian Brennan as EP

· Pamela Koffler as EP

· Ryan Murphy as EP

· Sharr White as EP

· Sharr White as WRTR