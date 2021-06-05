That Damn Michael Che HBO Max Series
From the simple mind of Michael Che ("Saturday Night Live," "Michael Che Matters") comes a groundbreaking new comedy series where each episode illustrates what it feels like to experience everyday situations including racial profiling, unemployment, falling in love, and more, from Michael's perspective. Fellow SNL cast members Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, Colin Quinn, Ellen Cleghorne and Colin Jost lend their talents along with guest stars Omari Hardwick, Geoffrey Owens, Godfrey, Billy Porter and Method Man.
