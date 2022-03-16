We Own This City (HBO) -- S: Jon Bernthal, Jamie Hector -- From EP David Simon -- Premieres 4/25/22
The six-episode limited series WE OWN THIS CITY, debuts MONDAY, APRIL 25 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.
· Logline: Based on the book by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, WE OWN THIS CITY chronicles the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force and the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work.
· Main cast: Jon Bernthal, Wunmi Mosaku, Jamie Hector, McKinley Belcher III, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Josh Charles, Dagmara Domińczyk, Rob Brown, Don Harvey, David Corenswet, Larry Mitchell, Ian Duff, Delaney Williams, and Lucas Van Engen.
· Guest stars include: Treat Williams, Gabrielle Carteris, Tray Chaney, Domenick Lombardozzi, Thaddeus Street, Jermaine Crawford, Nathan E. Corbett, Chris Clanton, Anwan Glover, Bobby Brown, Michael Salconi, Susan Rome, Kim Tuvin, and Maria Broom.
David Simon, who created The Wire, is the co-creator of this series. It's 6 episodes.
Glad to see Hector back at it now that Bosch is over.
