The Story of Late Night 5/2/2021 CNN Series
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 15,889
Received 143 Likes on 127 Posts
The Story of Late Night 5/2/2021 CNN Series
I already set my DVR
I still want that Leno and Letterman interview which we never got.
Hope this does not end in August if it keeps getting delayed by breaking news.
The Story of Late Night is a six-part docuseries, produced by Cream Productions, that will take viewers on a journey through late-night television’s most memorable moments. Spanning a more than 60-year history of engaging with, adapting to and influencing our rapidly changing society, late-night television has grown into a thriving entertainment phenomenon and vitally important cultural institution.
The docuseries features archival footage of late-night legends such as Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and David Letterman, alongside interviews with today’s popular comedic voices including, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Amber Ruffin, Desus & Mero, Whoopi Goldberg, W. Kamau Bell, and many more. Behind-the-scenes decision makers including Lorne Michaels and Jeff Zucker are also featured giving their first-hand accounts of an entertainment medium that changed the face of television forever.
https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2...-sunday-may-2/
I still want that Leno and Letterman interview which we never got.
Hope this does not end in August if it keeps getting delayed by breaking news.
The Story of Late Night is a six-part docuseries, produced by Cream Productions, that will take viewers on a journey through late-night television’s most memorable moments. Spanning a more than 60-year history of engaging with, adapting to and influencing our rapidly changing society, late-night television has grown into a thriving entertainment phenomenon and vitally important cultural institution.
The docuseries features archival footage of late-night legends such as Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and David Letterman, alongside interviews with today’s popular comedic voices including, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Seth Meyers, James Corden, Amber Ruffin, Desus & Mero, Whoopi Goldberg, W. Kamau Bell, and many more. Behind-the-scenes decision makers including Lorne Michaels and Jeff Zucker are also featured giving their first-hand accounts of an entertainment medium that changed the face of television forever.
https://cnnpressroom.blogs.cnn.com/2...-sunday-may-2/
#2
Moderator
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Hope.
Posts: 10,373
Received 373 Likes on 230 Posts
Re: The Story of Late Night 5/2/2021 CNN Series
Are we really still talking about this? I mean, hasn't everything that can be said been said? Did they also get a time machine, too?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off