Survivor Season 40 Winners at War -- premieres 2/12/20

Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45, winner of Cagayan (2014)

Here's the full cast reveal:Adam Klein, 28, winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)Amber Mariano, 40, winner of All-Stars (2004)Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of Guatemala (2005)Denise Stapley, 48, winner of Philippines (2012)Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of Africa (2001)Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of Second Chance (2015)Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of One World (2012)Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of Kaôh Rōng (2016)Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)Nick Wilson, 28, winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)Rob Mariano, 43, winner of Redemption Island (2011)Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of Pearl Islands (2003) and Heroes vs. Villains (2010)Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of Game Changers (2017)Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29, winner of South Pacific (2011)Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)Wendell Holland, 35, winner of Ghost Island (2018)Yul Kwon, 44, winner of Cook Islands (2006)