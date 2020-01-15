DVD Talk Forum

Survivor Season 40 Winners at War -- premieres 2/12/20

Survivor Season 40 Winners at War -- premieres 2/12/20

   
Survivor Season 40 Winners at War -- premieres 2/12/20

Here's the full cast reveal:
Adam Klein, 28, winner of Millennials vs. Gen-X (2016)
Amber Mariano, 40, winner of All-Stars (2004)
Ben Driebergen, 36, winner of Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers (2017)
Danni Boatwright, 43, winner of Guatemala (2005)
Denise Stapley, 48, winner of Philippines (2012)
Ethan Zohn, 45, winner of Africa (2001)
Jeremy Collins, 41, winner of Second Chance (2015)
Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, 36, winner of One World (2012)
Michele Fitzgerald, 29, winner of Kaôh Rōng (2016)
Natalie Anderson, 33, winner of San Juan del Sur (2014)
Nick Wilson, 28, winner of David vs. Goliath (2018)
Parvati Shallow, 36, winner of Fans vs. Favorites (2008)
Rob Mariano, 43, winner of Redemption Island (2011)
Sandra Diaz-Twine, 44, winner of Pearl Islands (2003) and Heroes vs. Villains (2010)
Sarah Lacina, 34, winner of Game Changers (2017)
Sophie Georgina Clarke, 29, winner of South Pacific (2011)
Anthony “Tony” Vlachos, 45, winner of Cagayan (2014)
Tyson Apostol, 39, winner of Blood vs. Water (2013)
Wendell Holland, 35, winner of Ghost Island (2018)
Yul Kwon, 44, winner of Cook Islands (2006)
Re: Survivor Season 40 Winners at War -- premieres 2/12/20
Thanks for starting this thread! I'm more excited about this season than any in recent memory. EW.com just shared several articles previewing the season, including profiles of each player and information about a twist they're including (not so sure I'm excited about that).
