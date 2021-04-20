Cinema Toast (Showtime) EP: Baena, The Duplass Brothers -- anthology of repurposed/dubbed public domain

Quote:

SHOWTIME has announced that the new anthology series CINEMA TOAST will premiere all 10 episodes on the SHOWTIME on-demand streaming and partner platforms on Tuesday, April 20. Created by Jeff Baena and produced by the Duplass Brothers, CINEMA TOAST is a post-modernist reinvention of older movies that turns pre-existing imagery from the public domain on its head to tell brand new unique stories. Directors include Baena, Jay Duplass, Mel Eslyn, Alex Ross Perry, Marta Cunningham, Aubrey Plaza, Numa Perrier, Jordan Firstman, Kris Rey and David Lowery. The episodes are voiced by actors including Alison Brie, Nick Offerman, Fred Armisen, John Early, Christina Ricci, Megan Mullally, Chloe Fineman and Chris Meloni. "When the pandemic first hit and all paths to traditional production seemed unlikely at best, I racked my brain to find a way to still create," said Baena. "That's when the idea hit me to re-dub and re-shape old material into something transcendent that extends beyond just a comedic curio." CINEMA TOAST offers a wide range of stories spanning genres including drama, horror and comedy. Plaza's psychological thriller "Quiet Illness" pieces together footage of Loretta Young to create a portrait of an emotionally tortured modern woman, while Cunningham's "Attack of the Karens" shows just how timely the classic Night of the Living Dead is when re-contextualized within this last year in America. In "After the End," Eslyn injects the beloved monster movie Beast From Haunted Cave with a mumblecore comedy sensibility. And with "Report on the Canine Auto-Mechanical Soviet Threat," Perry creates a surreal journey from Soviet rarities about a young boy who is immersed in a new reality inhabited by talking cars and telepathic dogs.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alison Brie

· Chloe Fineman

· Christina Ricci

· Christopher Meloni

· Fred Armisen

· John Early

· Megan Mullally

· Nick Offerman



CREW INFORMATION:

· Jay Duplass as EP

· Jeff Baena as EP

· Mark Duplass as EP

· Mel Eslyn as EP

· Shuli Harel as PROD

· Tyler Romary as EP