Sasquatch (Hulu) -- EP: The Duplass Brothers -- 4/20/21

While visiting a pot farm in Northern California in 1993, investigative journalist David Holthouse heard a story that still haunts him: On a nearby farm three men were torn limb from limb in a savage Bigfoot attack. Sasquatch follows David as he revisits the Redwoods 25 years later, in search of any evidence that might lead to the truth of what happened that night. As he pulls at the threads of this story he'll be taken down a path that's far more terrifying than anyone would have imagined.
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Holthouse as EP
· Jay Duplass as EP
· Joshua Rofé as DIR/EP
· M. Elizabeth Hughes as PROD
· Mark Duplass as EP
· Mel Eslyn as EP
· Steven Berger as EP
· Zach Cregger as EP
I'm thinking that if you found three guys dismembered on a pot farm in the 90s, Bigfoot wouldn't be the first suspect...
