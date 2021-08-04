THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe

Quote:

A new series coming to Prime Video on April 9. The Emorys move to Compton, but Palmer Drive isnt what it seems. From Executive Producers Lena Waithe and Little Marvin  THEM.



About THEM: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The familys idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.