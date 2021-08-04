DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe

   
Old 04-08-21, 09:31 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,888
Likes: 0
Received 974 Likes on 658 Posts
THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe
A new series coming to Prime Video on April 9. The Emorys move to Compton, but Palmer Drive isnt what it seems. From Executive Producers Lena Waithe and Little Marvin  THEM.

About THEM: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The familys idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Chucky -- Child's Play TV series coming to SyFy

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.