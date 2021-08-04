THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,888
Likes: 0
Received 974 Likes on 658 Posts
THEM (Amazon) -- horror anthology series -- EP: Lena Waithe
A new series coming to Prime Video on April 9. The Emorys move to Compton, but Palmer Drive isnt what it seems. From Executive Producers Lena Waithe and Little Marvin THEM.
About THEM: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The familys idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.
About THEM: THEM is a limited anthology series that explores terror in America. The first season, 1950s-set COVENANT centers around a Black family who move from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood during the period known as The Great Migration. The familys idyllic home becomes ground zero where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off