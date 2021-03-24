Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??

So, I still watch Seinfeld reruns a couple times a week as well as catching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia about as much. Both shows feature a pretty self centered group who wreak havoc on those around them with little regard.



So, that got me wondering, which group had a worse affect on the people around them?



​​​​​ A buddy of mine commented that the Seinfeld crew ruined more quantity wise, but the Sunny crews path of destruction was more intense.



​​​​​Babu, Soup Nazi, Bubble Boy, Jackie Chiles or the McPoyles, the Waitress, Cricket, Ponderosa etc.

