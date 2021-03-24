View Poll Results: Who ruined more lives?
Seinfeld
0
0%
Sunny
4
66.67%
Yadda Yadda
1
16.67%
Wildcard b*****s!
1
16.67%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll
Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
So, I still watch Seinfeld reruns a couple times a week as well as catching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia about as much. Both shows feature a pretty self centered group who wreak havoc on those around them with little regard.
So, that got me wondering, which group had a worse affect on the people around them?
A buddy of mine commented that the Seinfeld crew ruined more quantity wise, but the Sunny crews path of destruction was more intense.
Babu, Soup Nazi, Bubble Boy, Jackie Chiles or the McPoyles, the Waitress, Cricket, Ponderosa etc.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,562
Received 262 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
Sunny, by a mile
#3
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,763
Received 68 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
I've been watching a lot of Sunny lately on Hulu, so I'll say Sunny.
Especially the Extreme Makeover Home Edition episode
Especially the Extreme Makeover Home Edition episode
Spoiler:
