DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV
View Poll Results: Who ruined more lives?
Seinfeld
0
0%
Sunny
4
66.67%
Yadda Yadda
1
16.67%
Wildcard b*****s!
1
16.67%
Voters: 6. You may not vote on this poll

Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??

   
Old 03-24-21, 02:28 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 3,170
Received 36 Likes on 22 Posts
Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
So, I still watch Seinfeld reruns a couple times a week as well as catching It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia about as much. Both shows feature a pretty self centered group who wreak havoc on those around them with little regard.

So, that got me wondering, which group had a worse affect on the people around them?

​​​​​ A buddy of mine commented that the Seinfeld crew ruined more quantity wise, but the Sunny crews path of destruction was more intense.

​​​​​Babu, Soup Nazi, Bubble Boy, Jackie Chiles or the McPoyles, the Waitress, Cricket, Ponderosa etc.
​​​

SmackDaddy is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-24-21, 02:35 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
Deftones's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,562
Received 262 Likes on 185 Posts
Re: Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
Sunny, by a mile
Deftones is offline  
Reply Like
The following users liked this post:
IBJoel (03-24-21)
Old 03-24-21, 02:44 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
 
Join Date: Mar 2009
Posts: 3,763
Received 68 Likes on 53 Posts
Re: Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
I've been watching a lot of Sunny lately on Hulu, so I'll say Sunny.

Especially the Extreme Makeover Home Edition episode

Spoiler:







MLBFan24 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 03-24-21, 03:10 PM
  #4  
Moderator
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 33,718
Likes: 0
Received 924 Likes on 624 Posts
Re: Sunny or Seinfeld...who ruined more lives??
Sunny. No contest.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Superstore (NBC) -- S: America Ferrera -- Series Thread -- Premieres 11/30/15

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.