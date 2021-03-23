George Segal - Dead at 87
George Segal - Dead at 87
Veteran actor George Segal died today, his wife, Sonia Segal confirmed. “The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” she said in a statement.
For the past eight years, Segal had been a series regular on ABC’s comedy series The Goldbergs. The last episode of the 1980s family comedy, which he filmed before his death, Episode 16 of the show’s current eighth season, is set to air April 7. The series is expected to pay tribute to Segal on-air.
Segal, an Oscar nominee for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, is probably best known for his TV sitcom roles as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on NBC’s Just Shoot Me!, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and as Albert “Pops” Solomon on The Goldbergs.
RIP, Pops.
Star of the undeniably worst film in the Denzel Washington filmography
