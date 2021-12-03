Cliff Simon (Stargate's Baal) R.I.P.

As many times as Baal died on Stargate SG-1, it's odd to think that the actor who played him is now dead at the age of 58. But he is.Cliff Simon died in an accident last weekend. His portrayal of Baal was nothing short of fantastic. He quickly became the show's go-to bad guy once he was introduced in Season 5.