Behind her eyes : Netflix

I just finished this last night after watching it over two days. It's 6 episodes, about 45 minutes each.

I highly recommend this!! I heard a little bit about it on an NPR review. Once the reviewer said people should know as little about this as possible before viewing, I stopped listening.

I love NPR and usually their recommendations are right up my alley. After 2 episodes, I thought wtf were they thinking, but I kept with it.

Boy did things get so much better! I won't say much about it but wow.

It does take a bit of time before things really start to get going but once it does, I think everyone will love it.

The actors are all great! The lead is incredible, and the husband and wife are great! I usually dislike child actors, but the one here is really really good.

