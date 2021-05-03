DVD Talk Forum

Behind her eyes : Netflix

Behind her eyes : Netflix

   
03-05-21, 08:07 AM
Behind her eyes : Netflix
I just finished this last night after watching it over two days. It's 6 episodes, about 45 minutes each.
I highly recommend this!! I heard a little bit about it on an NPR review. Once the reviewer said people should know as little about this as possible before viewing, I stopped listening.
I love NPR and usually their recommendations are right up my alley. After 2 episodes, I thought wtf were they thinking, but I kept with it.
Boy did things get so much better! I won't say much about it but wow.
It does take a bit of time before things really start to get going but once it does, I think everyone will love it.
The actors are all great! The lead is incredible, and the husband and wife are great! I usually dislike child actors, but the one here is really really good.
03-05-21, 08:10 AM
Re: Behind her eyes : Netflix
It was good, but my wife and I saw the "surprise" ending a mile away.
03-05-21, 08:12 AM
Re: Behind her eyes : Netflix
Started off fine, but the sci-fi elements were fucking stupid.

I did like all the actors though. Bono’s daughter is hot.
03-05-21, 08:14 AM
Re: Behind her eyes : Netflix
That's Bono's daughter? Wowza.
