Old 03-28-23, 08:35 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 42,003
Likes: 0
Received 3,559 Likes on 2,417 Posts
Florida Man (Netflix) - S: Edgar Ramírez - premieres 4/13/23


Under the sun. Under the gun. Discover the mystery behind the meme in FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us) that follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobsters runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Also starring Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider and Lauren Buglioli.
TV Talk
