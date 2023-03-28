Florida Man (Netflix) - S: Edgar Ramírez - premieres 4/13/23

Quote:

Under the sun. Under the gun. Discover the mystery behind the meme in FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us) that follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobsters runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.



Also starring Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider and Lauren Buglioli.