Cicely Tyson dead at 96

TV Talk

Cicely Tyson dead at 96

   
Old 01-28-21, 07:24 PM
DVD Talk Godfather
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 62,865
Received 599 Likes on 439 Posts
Cicely Tyson dead at 96


Her last work was on the show How to get away with Murder a year ago. Yes she worked until last year.
Old 01-28-21, 07:26 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 52,187
Received 1,138 Likes on 694 Posts
Re: Cicely Tyson dead at 96
I had no idea she was that old. Saw this Tweet from LaVar Bruton just last week :
Old 01-28-21, 08:13 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
GoldenJCJ's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 16,559
Received 361 Likes on 258 Posts
Re: Cicely Tyson dead at 96
Amazingly I think Ive only ever seen one thing she has been in it was a role reversal version of A Christmas Carol where she was a female version of Ebenezer Scrooge. I remember liking it well enough when I saw it.

Ive been meaning to watch Roots for years. I think I even have the DVD set. I really need to get on that.
