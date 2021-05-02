The Snoopy Show (Apple TV +) - Premieres 2/5/21

Quote:

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for "The Snoopy Show," a new Apple Original series hailing from a partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain. "The Snoopy Show" will make its global debut February 5, 2021, exclusively on Apple TV+.



"The Snoopy Show" is an animated series for kids of all ages that stars the internationally beloved beagle and his feathered best friend Woodstock as they tackle all-new adventures. Snoopy may seem like just a happy-dancin', bone-lovin', doghouse-sittin' pup, but he's much more than that. He's Joe Cool: hippest kid in school. He's surfer king and famed arm-wrestler Masked Marvel. He's World War I Flying Ace who battles the Red Baron. All of his bold, beloved personas are on full display in this brand-new animated comedy.



Offering multi-generational viewing for children 4-11 years old and their caregivers, each episode of "The Snoopy Show" will consist of three, seven-minute cartoons based on the iconic comic series. Featuring the unique animation style that has entertained millions around the globe for seven decades, the nostalgic new series also showcases everyone's most cherished characters from Peanuts including Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and more!



"The Snoopy Show" will stream alongside Apple Originals hailing from Peanuts and WildBrain including Daytime Emmy Award-winner, "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10," and Daytime Emmy Award-nominated "Snoopy in Space," which are both now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

