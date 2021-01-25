Star Trek: TNG Appreciation Thread

Star Trek: The Next Generation is a well pored over subject, but dammit, it still needs more poring over! After finishing What We Left Behind documentary, and I think that TNG deserves a feature length documentary—especially since the show will be turning 40 years old in six years.The show was that sweet spot on the Venn diagram between TOS and DS9. Gene Roddenberry laid the groundwork for the series and gave it an idealistic, humanistic heart and by the third season the show was given into the skilled hands of people like Michael Miller, Ronald D. Moore, and Ira Steven Behr (among others) to turn into a television classic. (Seasons 3,4, and 5 are some of the best television ever made, IMHO)TNG won multiple awards including a Peabody Award (for “The Big Goodbye”) and two Hugo awards (for “The Inner Light” and “All Good Things…”) and nominated for many others (“The Measure of a Man” was nominated for a Writer’s Guild Award) and the first science fiction show to be nominated for Best Prime Time Emmy (losing to Picket Fences).It had arguably the greatest cliffhanger in the history of television:And arguably the greatest series finale of television:TNG’s cast were a tight knit family and their camaraderie permeated into the chemistry between the characters on screen. It was the only Trek spin-off to give The Original Series a run for its money for popularity. It was the only Trek series to get consistently high Nielsen ratings. It was the only Trek spin-off to get a theatrical series (of admittedly questionable quality).It’s deeply sad that the series ended with the execrable Star Trek Nemesis, followed up with the equally execrable Star Trek Picard and the absolutely AMAZING Blu ray set that didn’t make as much as Paramount/CBS wanted. TNG deserves to go out on a high note. If they can’t get a fifth closing film (with signatures a’la Star Trek VI), but a theatrical documentary is the least Paramount can do for a TV series that really added so much life to the Star Trek franchise.I grew up with the show in it’s original airing. No matter what walk of life, people talked about the series. Even now, people who weren’t even alive when the show originally aired have found it appealing. It’s the ultimate in televised comfort food and the one Trek show I revisit the most. No contest.So, let’s raise a glass to Star Trek: The Next Generation! What are your favorite episodes and memories?