Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21

Quote:

Alfea College is more than just magic. Get ready for friendship, love, rivalries, monsters, and a new journey into the Otherworld - coming January 22. Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.

Anyone heard of this? This is a new Netflix fantasy series that premiered yesterday. It's the #1 trending show on Netflix today.It's a super short season at only 6 episodes.I know of you guys simply can't keep up with all these new Netflix originals, but just thought I would throw this out there since it's a fantasy genre series.