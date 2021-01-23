Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21
Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21
Alfea College is more than just magic. Get ready for friendship, love, rivalries, monsters, and a new journey into the Otherworld - coming January 22. Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their magical powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.
Anyone heard of this? This is a new Netflix fantasy series that premiered yesterday. It's the #1 trending show on Netflix today.
It's a super short season at only 6 episodes.
I know of you guys simply can't keep up with all these new Netflix originals, but just thought I would throw this out there since it's a fantasy genre series.
Re: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21
Thought it looked fine. Gave me an X-Men vibe.
Re: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21
Seems kind of like Harry Potter meets Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Apparently, it was based on a Nickelodeon cartoon, although I've never heard of it. Looks interesting from the trailer.
Re: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix) -- Premieres 1/22/21
It's also rated TV-MA, so here's hoping they don't pull back on the action. The redhead lead is hot.
