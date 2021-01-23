How good was Millennium?
How good was Millennium?
I've been meaning to give this show a try for years now, but still haven't gotten around to it. I'm a diehard X-Files fan, so I figure I'd like it, but you never know. Worth the time?
Re: How good was Millennium?
Fantastic... Up until a certain point. I don't want to say what that point is, as it may dampen your enjoyment of the preceding episodes, which were some of the best on TV.
